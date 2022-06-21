Thought the Xbox Series X is too big? You haven't seen anything yet

(Image credit: Shutterstock / vfhnb12)

We've seen plenty of talk about the size of this generation's consoles, but one YouTuber has surpassed them all with an enormous Xbox Series X.

Frustrated that Microsoft's Xbox Series X fridge wasn't an actual functioning console, YouTuber Michael Pick decided to go one better "I decided to make a giant Xbox that actually worked," he said in a new video (opens in new tab).

Pick starts by building a wooden frame before 3D printing individual parts to fill the inside. Of course, not only does this unit capture the appearance of Microsoft's flagship console, but it's also fully functional. Housing a custom drawer at the back, Pick's 3D printed a bracket that holds a standard Xbox Series X, placing server motors over each key button that connect up to the corresponding super-sized buttons on the exterior.

You can see that in full below:

the resulting super-sized console has set a new Guinness World Record for the world's largest Xbox, coming in at 2.08m x 1.04m x 1.04m. Pick and design company ZHC aren't keeping this Xbox Series X, either. It's since been donated to the YMCA Youth and Teen Development Center in Atlanta, GA.

DIY consoles are in fashion

This isn't the first custom console we've seen in recent days, though it's certainly on the opposite end of the scale. While Sony hasn't officially announced a PS5 Slim just yet, fellow YouTuber Matthew 'DIY Perks' Perks recently took up the challenge. Creating his own PS5 Slim that's only 2cm tall, he used a workaround with the power unit, but it's still a working PS5 model.

I've not seen anyone attempt a slim Xbox Series X design yet, and there's been no word from Microsoft to confirm an official redesign. While we've previously seen slimmer redesigns like the Xbox One S, it might not be necessary this time around. Thanks to the company's dual approach to this console generation with the Xbox Series S, Microsoft's already set for a smaller console.

Henry is a freelance writer based in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. When he's not wandering in VR or burning through his RPG backlog, he's probably planning his next D&D session.