ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

MA Residents Should Avoid Feeding This Food to Their Dogs ASAP

By Jesse Stewart
WSBS
WSBS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It seems like every week there's another food recall popping up and many of the food products in question were sold in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, I had three containers of the Jif Peanut Butter that were on the recall list. I purchased those Jif products in Pittsfield. By...

wsbs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Suspected avian flu impacting Massachusetts seabirds

BOSTON (WHDH) - State environmental and health officials are investigating after cases of dead birds have popped up throughout the state’s coastlines from Swampscott to Tisbury, likely caused by cases of avian flu. Avian flu has been detected in domestic and wild birds along the coast from Canada to...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Lifestyle
County
Berkshire County, MA
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Pittsfield, MA
Pets & Animals
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Berkshire County, MA
Pets & Animals
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Rhode Island State
Berkshire County, MA
Lifestyle
WNAW

Are We Good or Bad Tippers Here in Massachusetts?

I ask because I read a recent report that said Americans aren’t tipping as much as they used to. With the economy the way it is right now, and gas prices and inflation hitting everyone hard, I’m not surprised. During the start of the pandemic, many people, myself...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Food Poisoning#Salmonella#Cbs News#Freshpet
WDBO

Hundreds of dead birds washed up on island in Massachusetts

TISBURY, Mass. — Hundreds of dead birds washed up on an island in Massachusetts and animal control issued a warning to residents. According to the Associated Press, hundreds of dead birds have washed up on Martha’s Vineyard, due to a contagious strain of avian flu, according to the Tisbury Animal Control.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Recall issued for dog food sold in Maine

MAINE, USA — Freshpet dog food sold in Maine has been recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Monday because of potential contamination with salmonella. The dog food company announced a voluntary recall of one lot of Freshpet Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag), with a sell-by date of Oct. 29, 2022, because of potential contamination with salmonella.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Live 95.9

Big Bear Books it Across the Street on Busy Berkshire Road (VIDEO)

Well, there's no doubt that Berkshire County gets its fair share of bear activity. It's that time of year when Berkshire residents definitely want to refrain from putting their trash out by the curb the night before garbage pick up. I used to put my trash out at night on a regular basis until I got burned. One morning at about 3:30 I spent a half-hour cleaning up my garbage that was knocked over and torn into in the middle of the night. The incident made me late for work and I learned a valuable lesson. I'll never make that mistake again.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Childhood Memories of a Beloved Northern Berkshire County Toy Store

Growing up in the Berkshires there were a number of stores and entertainment locations that were part of my childhood that I wish were still around today. That's life though. Time marches on. For example, we had a number of video stores throughout Berkshire County that made going out on the weekends to rent movies an adventure. I also remember having dinners and attending birthday parties at the Ground Round at the Berkshire Mall Lanesborough. Shopping was fun back in the day especially when my mother would take me with her to Pittsfield and one of the stops consisted of Bradlees. I loved that store. Of course, when we would do our shopping in Pittsfield, I always begged my mom to make a stop at The Toy Works. What Berkshire County kid didn't love that toy store?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
capeandislands.org

Keep an eye out for these invasive insects on Cape Cod

If you’ve purchased a fruit tree or a grapevine from a nursery lately, you might also have brought along an insect hitchhiker. That’s according to Larry Dapsis, the entomologist with the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension. He says invasive spotted lanternflies have been seen in nursery stock in the...
WORCESTER, MA
Alina Andras

3 stunning but underrated beaches in Maine

There is no doubt that some of the most beautiful beaches in the country can be found in Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. However, there are plenty of amazing beaches in Maine too, but they are not as popular as others. So if you happen to live in Maine or want to plan a vacation here soon, make sure to add to your list these beautiful but often overlooked beaches.
MAINE STATE
ourcommunitynow.com

There is an avian flu outbreak in Massachusetts, state officials say

An avian flu outbreak is spreading across Massachusetts, causing hundreds of birds to die, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game. The announcement comes two days after hundreds of dead cormorants washed up across Martha’s Vineyard — birds that were also suspected of being affected by the avian flu.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy