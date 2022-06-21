ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, IN

Southern Indiana man arrested on several counts of child molestation

By Izzy Karpinski
cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana man was arrested by Indiana State Police (ISP) on several counts of child molestation. Investigators say the mother of the victim contacted...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

No foul play suspected in death of man found in southern Indiana creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No foul play is suspected in the death of a man found in a southern Indiana creek. The Seymour Police Department said in an update on Thursday that an autopsy found no foul play in the death of 50-year-old James Gravette. The department said investigators found...
SEYMOUR, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129...
VERSAILLES, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Man Arrested for Substantial Amount of Drugs

June 22, 2022, Madison Police arrested William Preston Thomas 73, Madison, Indiana, for level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony for operating a motor vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, and a class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. Thomas was stopped by Officer Graham Heffelfinger, who had prior knowledge of Thomas' driving status, near the intersection of Main and Mulberry Streets. The subsequent search of Thomas' person found him to be in possession of approximately 56.8 grams of methamphetamine. This substantial amount enhances Thomas' possession charge to the Level 3 felony status.
MADISON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Austin, IN
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dead in Ripley County crash, ISP says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead Thursday night after a crash in southeast Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. It happened around 9 p.m. on IN-129 near Denham Road in Ripley County, says ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. No word on what happened or whether anyone else was injured. ISP...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Jefferson County WOMAN SENTENCED TO 12 YEARS ON METH CHARGE

Jefferson County, Indiana (June 21, 2022) – A Madison woman was sentenced Wednesday, June 15th in Jefferson County Circuit Court to 12 years on a Level 2 felony charge of dealing methamphetamine, said Prosecutor David R. Sutter. Katherine J. Lunsford, also known as Katherine “Kati” Mahoney, 37, received a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Indiana#Child Molestation#Indiana State Police#Violent Crime#Isp#Dcs
crothersvilletimes.com

Jackson Deputies Break Up Apartment Drug Ring

A Seymour drug operation that was selling methamphetamine to an estimated 30 people per day was ended Sunday, June 12, and three people have been charged, according to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer. “This appears to have been a major drug dealing operation based in an apartment complex at 1411...
SEYMOUR, IN
cbs4indy.com

Shelbyville police seek help finding teen last seen in February

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The Shelbyville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy. According to police, Brayden Mahon was reported missing on February 10th, 2022. He was last seen in Shelbyville. He is 5’11” and weighs 145 pounds. Police say Brayden lived with his father...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after failing to return a vehicle

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped a man driving a reported stolen vehicle on Woodsferry Road. The driver, 26-year-old Skylar Schofield pulled the white Ford Ranger into a driveway at 999 Woodsferry Road. The vehicle had been reported stolen at 11:56 a.m. and Schofield had taken the vehicle without permission.
MITCHELL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bubbling mineral springs in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Trinity Springs in Martin County is so small you might drive through it and not even know it, but that was not always the case. “At one time, there were multiple hotels and the site of one of them is also called the Mustering Elm Park” said Martin County Historian […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

Fireworks 2022: Where to watch in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Fireworks will soon light up the skies in central Indiana. The Fourth of July is on a Monday this year, but some communities will hold their fireworks displays earlier than that. The earliest display we found is on June 24. You can explore the map below or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

Body found in southern Indiana creek; investigation underway

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana are investigating after a body was found in a small creek. According to the Seymour Police Department, the body was found around 1:15 p.m. on June 17 in a creek on the east of the Burkart Boulevard bridge. When officers arrived, they...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after hitting golf balls at home and vehicles

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 6280 block of SandPit Road after a report of a man hitting golf balls toward the caller’s property and causing damage to the caller’s vehicles and residence.
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

Body found in Jackson County, Ind. creek; police investigating

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a dead body was found in a small creek in Seymour, Ind. on Friday afternoon. The Seymour Police Department said officers responded to reports of a body in a small creek on the east side of the Burkart Boulevard bridge around 1:15 p.m. on Friday.
SEYMOUR, IN
wdrb.com

UPDATE: LMPD locates family of 3-year-old found alone near Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for help locating the family of a young girl who was found alone near the Okolona neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Seventh Division officers found the little girl, who police believe is 3 years old, near Bost Lane and Foreman Lane around 10:30 a.m. That's not far from Blue Lick Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wibqam.com

Man dies after trying to save wife on Lake Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers have recovered the body of a man who went missing after trying to save his wife on Lake Monroe. The Indiana DNR said Dwight Fry was trying to save his wife Thursday afternoon after she began struggling in the water. While trying to save her, Fry began to struggle as well.
MONROE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy