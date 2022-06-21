‘He killed our kids’: Families call for Uvalde CISD police chief’s termination during school board meeting

AUSTIN, Texas — On May 24, 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. One of those two teachers was Eva Mireles. Nearly one month later, we're learning more details about what happened that day. Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw told the Texas Senate in a hearing Tuesday that Mireles' husband – a police officer who responded to the scene – knew his wife had been shot and was detained and had his gun taken from him when he tried to go into the classroom.

