Battle Creek, MI

Kellogg’s Splitting Into 3 Companies & Leaving Battle Creek

By Mark Frankhouse
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 3 days ago
This is the kind of news that has thousands of people wondering what the future of Kellogg's and Battle Creek will be. The company announce June 21st that they plan on moving their corporate headquarters from Battle Creek to Chicago by the end of 2023. On top of that, the announcement...

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

