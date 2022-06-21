Narcan Boxes Discussed At Town Meeting

DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Throughout the Tri-State city council, town council or other public meetings occasionally have tense moments. But tensions were high during a recent city council meeting in Drakesboro in Muhlenberg county. It involving elected officials and residents attending.
The City of Jasper is considering adopting a more comprehensive animal control ordinance that adds more regulation for animals (mainly dogs) involved in dangerous or vicious behavior. At Wednesday’s regular council meeting, City Attorney Renee Kabrick presented the draft ordinance to the common council. The city began to consider...
The search for a Warrick County fugitive has been resolved. Thursday evening officers from the US Marshal’s multi-agency taskforce located 64 year old Michael White near Lynnville. An exchange of gunfire occurred before the suspect retreated into a barn. All efforts to communicate with him were unsuccessful and the...
HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - After the Century Aluminum facility in Hawesville announced it will be temporarily shutting down and laying off over 600 employees, Hawesville Mayor Charles King was worried for his community and the people this will affect. [Century Aluminum stopping operations in Hawesville for 9 to 12 months]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A heavily traveled road connecting the east side to downtown Evansville is partially shut down this summer, and that’s causing quite a stir for neighbors in the area. Those neighbors living along Walnut Street had the opportunity to meet with project engineers at Harper School for an update. Phase 2 of […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ECHO Housing Corporation announced Thursday that Chris Metz will be stepping down as its executive director. This move is effective as of August 1. “It was an honor to be called upon to lead the organization, and I will always look back at my time at ECHO as one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” Metz said in a press release. “ECHO Housing is integral in our community’s collective efforts to end homelessness and I am humbled and proud to have served more than 10 years in a variety of roles as part of that effort.”
The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) is launching the Bill Relief Program July 1, 2022, to help income-eligible individuals and families in the community lighten the cost of their utility bill. Customers with a total household income of $50,000 or less may qualify for assistance. Customers with active city...
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Trinity Springs in Martin County is so small you might drive through it and not even know it, but that was not always the case. “At one time, there were multiple hotels and the site of one of them is also called the Mustering Elm Park” said Martin County Historian […]
Ferdinand, Ind. (WEHT)– Meat may not be the only thing on Ferdinand Processing property in the near future. The owners are also looking into creating a gun manufacturing plant. But not everyone is on board. “I just don’t want this next to me, I mean 20 feet from my...
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A report from the Indiana State Board of accounts has unveiled alleged financial wrong-doing in Edwardsport. The inconsistencies total nearly $38,000 between 2017 and 2019. It outlines allegations against Connie Dinkins. She was the former town clerk-treasurer, water clerk, and sewer clerk. The report claims...
At least four people were arrested after drug enforcement officers served a search warrant on a Beaver Dam Business. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force served the warrant Tuesday on S and S Cycles. Four men were inside the shop, along with guns, and...
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Residents in the small town, close-knit community of Lynnville say their community is the last place they expected to see a police chase with an armed subject on the run in their area. “Everybody was pretty terrified,” says Lynnville native Patti Clutter. “Because you know there is a criminal on the […]
A deputy jailer at the Daviess County Detention Center has been suspended over an escape. It happened earlier this month — 21 year old Mary Lou Eggleston was receiving treatment at an Owensboro hospital when she stole a jail car and fled. She was on the run with Jayvon...
LYNNVILLE, Ind. — A fugitive is dead after a multi-day manhunt ends in a shootout with police in Warrick County, Indiana. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office started pursuing the suspect in a vehicle on Tuesday, June 21. The subject had active warrants for his arrests. During the pursuit, Indiana State Police say the suspect fired […]
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– We are about one week away from a major gun law going into effect in Indiana. Beginning July 1st, Hoosiers 18 and older will be able to legally carry a handgun in public without a permit. But what does that mean for permits already being processed? Eyewitness News reached out to several […]
KNOX CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Knox County Highway Department is moving forward despite the growing fear of inflation. Superintendent Benji Boyd said many area projects are on schedule. "We've done everything this year we planned on doing," he said. "We've paved 36 miles of road. We've chipped and sealed 20...
One local teen has found a unique way to bring some magic to the pediatric floor of an Evansville hospital. The Newburgh teen and Signature School student is spending her summer spreading joy on the pediatric floor at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. “I wanted to come up with...
Lynnville- The search for Michael White has ended. Thursday night, a multi-day search for Michael White, 64 of Chandler, ended with his death. Residents of Lynnville reported hearing a loud “bang” prior to seeing several law enforcement vehicles speeding to the scene. According to a press release from the Indiana State Police, officers from the US Marshall’s Multi-Agency Taskforce located White near Lynnville. White and the taskforce officers would exchange gunfire before White retreated into a nearby barn.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to an apartment complex on Bristol Court. That’s off Burkhardt, across from Evansville Pavilion Shopping Center. The call came in around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. It turned out to be a false alarm, and everyone is now back in their apartments.
