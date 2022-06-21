Narcan Boxes Discussed At Town Meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ECHO Housing Corporation announced Thursday that Chris Metz will be stepping down as its executive director. This move is effective as of August 1. “It was an honor to be called upon to lead the organization, and I will always look back at my time at ECHO as one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” Metz said in a press release. “ECHO Housing is integral in our community’s collective efforts to end homelessness and I am humbled and proud to have served more than 10 years in a variety of roles as part of that effort.”

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO