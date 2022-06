(June 15 – 22) The legislature has passed a bill and Governor Whitmer has signed it into law allowing 17-year-olds to serve alcohol at restaurants or bars in Michigan. 17-year-olds will only be able to serve at an on-premise location, and a person at least 18 or older must be present, and an alcohol server training course must be completed.

