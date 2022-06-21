North and south US-127 at M-50 exit 34 freeway closed
UPDATE (8:45 A.M.) — According to MDOT, all lanes are now back open.
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — North and south US-127 at M-50 Exit 34 Freeway is now closed.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), this closure is due to a crash in Jackson County.
The cause of the crash is being investigated, but as we find out more, 6 News will keep you updated.
