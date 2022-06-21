ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Home sweet homecoming – Manhattan teen injured in crash returning to little apple this week

By Matthew Johnstone
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00LF9b_0gHBx93C00

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – It’s a homecoming 6 months in the making. Last December, 27 News reported on a horrific crash on a Manhattan highway, that left two dead, two injured, and one in extremely critical condition.

This week, defying the odds, that teenager who was critically hurt is making his way back home.

This is Jean Carlos, who friends and family call JC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NfFSB_0gHBx93C00

In December of 2021, a fatal crash took the lives of two Manhattan middle schoolers. JC was rushed to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City due to his critical injuries.

“The first time I went to visit him, he was like a zombie laying in the bed, ‘Grandma’ Kathy De Hart said. “His prognosis was not good, but they honestly did not know what his prognosis was going to be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVnwD_0gHBx93C00

Making a miraculous comeback, the soon to be 8th grader has been on journey of healing for all of 2022.

The incident left JC with severe brain trauma in two spots, one from the lack of oxygen from the crash and inhaling the smoke, the other from damage to cords connecting his spine and brain. Additionally, the teenager suffered severe burns all along his backside.

“If this little guy can push through this stuff everyday in his life,” family friend Lawrence De Hart said, “there’s no reason we can’t do all the little things we need to do in our day to day lives.”

Through physical and speech therapy, JC has progressed enough through recovery that he can finally come home later this week.

“The strongest kid I know, just seeing every milestone he made, it was like being born and having to start all over again from a new birth,” Kathy De Hart said.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Lawrence is picking up the teenager this Friday, bringing him home to a celebration that will feature his favorite foods and those who have been waiting to see him back in Manhattan all of 2022.

With his homecoming so close, the weekend cannot come soon enough for members of the Manhattan community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49UWFa_0gHBx93C00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Two injured in Central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An argument ended in gunfire Thursday night in central Topeka, according to authorities. Topeka Police Lt. Mike Hren said officers responded just after 6:30 p.m. to the area of SW Munson and SW Washburn. He said two men were found in the street with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with injuries initially considered life-threatening, but Lt. Hren said their conditions had since improved.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

GoFundMe created for victim of early-morning fatal Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Topeka man killed in an early-morning shooting over the weekend has created a GoFundMe to cover the costs of the unexpected funeral. Mary Chacon says her family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for a funeral for her brother-in-law, Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka, the victim of an early-morning shooting on Saturday.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Amazon vehicle ‘involved’ in crash that killed 2 in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An ongoing investigation into a deadly crash between a motorcycle and Chevrolet Cruze has led authorities to believe another vehicle was involved. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, an Amazon vehicle was partly “involved in the crash, although the vehicle did not collide with the others.” Authorities believe the motorcyclist may have […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Manhattan, KS
Accidents
City
Home, KS
Manhattan, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KSNT News

Lightning strike blamed for duplex fire in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A lightning strike is blamed for two house fires overnight in Manhattan. Just after midnight, firefighters were called to 320 Rosewalk Place for a structure fire. Crews found the single-story structure on fire above the garage. The fire was put out quickly and firefighters left the duplex by 2:30 a.m. However, firefighters […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

2 injured, suspect in custody following Central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people have been injured following a shooting in Central Topeka on Thursday. Topeka police said two people were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries caused by gunshot wounds following a shooting around 6:40 p.m. June 23 near the intersection of Washburn and Munson. The two victims have since been […]
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Kansas accident kills Junction City couple

BEATRICE – A husband and wife have been killed in a northeast Kansas accident, that happened yesterday in Clay County, about 7.5 miles southeast of Wakefield. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2018 Ram 1500 pickup was northbound on County Line Road when the driver lost control. The pickup struck a bridge and overturned, coming to rest in the west ditch.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka police kill armed person

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after a police shooting Friday morning in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, around 10 a.m. Friday morning, three Topeka officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting near the Amtrak Station downtown, near Sixth and Adams, with a person who had a knife. “TPD was on scene […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Carlos
KSNT News

Adopt a Pet: Jim Carey

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Bryce Caulk with T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to introduce us to this week’s adoptable pet. The shelter said Jim Carey is named very appropriately for his goofy and hilarious personality. For more information about the shelter, click here.
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas couple killed when pickup truck crashes near Milford Lake

WAKEFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people were killed when an out-of-control pickup truck hit a bridge and overturned west of Milford Lake. The accident happened at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday about 7.5 miles southeast of Wakefield in Clay County. The patrol reports a Dodge Ram was heading north on County Line Road near 2nd Road when the driver lost control. The pickup then hit a bridge and rolled before coming to rest in a ditch.
WAKEFIELD, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Children S Mercy
WIBW

Junction City couple killed when truck hits bridge

CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A married couple from Junction City died in an accident southeast of Wakefield in Clay County Tuesday. The wreck happened at 6:15 p.m. on County Line Rd, just south of 2 Rd., or around 7.5 miles southeast of Wakefield. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Winfer...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Car crash takes out traffic light in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash temporarily knocked out power to a traffic light at an intersection in Topeka, on Wednesday. According to a City of Topeka spokesperson, a crash at SE 10th Street and SE Madison Street caused the power to go out with a traffic light located there. Temporary stop signs were put […]
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Man arrested Thursday with stolen gun in Manhattan

An 18 year old was arrested in Manhattan early Thursday morning after being found in possession of a stolen gun. Ryan Tierney was taken into custody in the 1800 block of Anderson Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. He’s charged with a trio of crimes including possession of stolen property, criminal carry of a concealed weapon and violation of his juvenile probation. Tierney was arrested in 2021 on a charge of aggravated arson at the age of 17, when he was accused of setting a trash can on fire during school hours at Manhattan High West.
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSNT News

Banned fireworks addressed by Kansas sheriff

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas sheriff is reminding local residents about firework safety and potential punishments that may follow when certain statutes are broken. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook on Thursday regarding accepted fireworks for Lyon County. The fireworks laws that residents of unincorporated areas of Lyon County are encouraged […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

2 dead in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people in their seventies died Tuesday in Clay County when their vehicle flipped after hitting a bridge. Winfer R. Abernathy, 70, of Junction City, and his passenger, Margaret Abernathy, 74, also from Junction City, were killed when the 2018 Ram1500 pickup they were in struck a bridge and overturned, according […]
CLAY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy