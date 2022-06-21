ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinetta, FL

Florida man says his pregnant dog helped him win $2M lottery prize

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46e0Wf_0gHBwuTb00

PINETTA, Fla. — A Florida man is more than $1.6 million richer – and it’s all thanks to his four-legged friend, he said.

According to WFTV, Pinetta resident Leonard Linton, 42, won $2 million in the Florida Lottery’s 100x the Cash scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as a $1.645 million lump sum, the lottery said in a news release Monday.

But Linton isn’t the only one getting a reward. He plans to buy his pregnant dachshund, Ivy, a new kennel after the pup helped him score the big win, the release said.

Linton told the lottery that he recently took a different route home to quickly reach Ivy after learning that she wasn’t feeling well, WFTV reported. On the way, he stopped at a Stop N Shop convenience store on East Howard Street in Live Oak and bought the winning ticket, the lottery said.

“I still can’t believe it,” Linton said in a statement. “This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel!”

The Stop N Shop also earned a $4,000 bonus commission for Linton’s win, the lottery said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Buried treasure: Florida dive team recovers $16K Rolex during training exercise

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A dive team in Florida became treasure hunters during a training exercise, when they found a family heirloom worth $16,000. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it was conducting its monthly training when an elderly man asked them for help. The man said that a family heirloom Rolex worth $16,000 had fallen into Six Mile Creek when the band broke.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WHIO Dayton

Suspected land mine removed from Florida beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews had their hands full on a Florida beach, when an object believed to be a land mine was found. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office announced the find along with a photo showing the possible land mine in a Facebook post. In the post, deputies said that Patrick Air Force Base responded to collect the object, which it described as “a piece of suspected military ordnance.”
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WHIO Dayton

Florida police to start ticketing drivers for loud music on July 1

FLORIDA — Starting on July 1, days before the Fourth of July holiday, Florida police will start ticketing people for loud music. According to WJAX, the Florida statute controlling radio volume once again becomes enforceable on July 1 and will be enforced statewide. Basically, police will start ticketing drivers for playing their music too loud when on the road.
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Women’s retreat group rescued from a mountain in Arizona following triple-digital heat

PHOENIX — A women’s retreat group was rescued from a mountain in Arizona on Thursday following triple-digital heat. According to KNXV, on Thursday around 12 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were called out to the Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain after reports of at least 11 people who needed medical attention. When crews arrived, they located the women who were part of a large women’s retreat that started up on the trail at around 7 a.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Live Oak, FL
State
Florida State
City
Pinetta, FL
WHIO Dayton

Georgia woman sentenced to jail for prank pushing man into lake

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter and will spend a year in jail after a prank turned deadly. Shontover Kirkland had rented two boats on April 25, 2021, and the boats were parked and tied together at Clarks Hill Lake, WRDW reported. A group was on the boats with Kirkland, including best friends Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#The Lottery#Wftv#The Florida Lottery#Stop N Shop#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Pets
WHIO Dayton

Colorado wind turbine found snapped in half

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — Crews in Colorado were called to an unusual sight: a wind turbine had snapped in half and fallen over. The Fleming Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook that it was called out along with the Sterling Fire Department for a report of blades falling off a turbine. When crews arrived on scene, they found that a turbine had snapped in half, creating an inverted “V” shape.
FLEMING, CO
WHIO Dayton

Ohio lawmakers react to SCOTUS abortion case

WASHINGTON DC — We are getting reaction from local lawmakers to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Tim Ryan, Ohio Democratic candidate for US Senate, said in a statement, ““Today’s disastrous decision is the largest case of government overreach in my lifetime. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court is gutting a long-established right in order to put politicians between women and their doctors. Even worse, this ruling gives the green light to those here in Ohio who have introduced legislation that would deny women access to potentially lifesaving care, and threaten to put women and doctors in jail.”
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Massive New Mexico blaze blamed on miscalculations, errors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — U.S. Forest Service employees made multiple miscalculations, used inaccurate models and underestimated how dry conditions were in the Southwest, causing a planned burn to reduce the threat of wildfires to explode into the largest blaze in New Mexico’s recorded history, the agency said Tuesday.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
84K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy