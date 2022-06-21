ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinetta, FL

Florida man says his pregnant dog helped him win $2M lottery prize

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21N7VQ_0gHBwlmI00

PINETTA, Fla. — A Florida man is more than $1.6 million richer – and it’s all thanks to his four-legged friend, he said.

According to WFTV, Pinetta resident Leonard Linton, 42, won $2 million in the Florida Lottery’s 100x the Cash scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as a $1.645 million lump sum, the lottery said in a news release Monday.

But Linton isn’t the only one getting a reward. He plans to buy his pregnant dachshund, Ivy, a new kennel after the pup helped him score the big win, the release said.

Linton told the lottery that he recently took a different route home to quickly reach Ivy after learning that she wasn’t feeling well, WFTV reported. On the way, he stopped at a Stop N Shop convenience store on East Howard Street in Live Oak and bought the winning ticket, the lottery said.

“I still can’t believe it,” Linton said in a statement. “This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel!”

The Stop N Shop also earned a $4,000 bonus commission for Linton’s win, the lottery said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Buried treasure: Florida dive team recovers $16K Rolex during training exercise

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A dive team in Florida became treasure hunters during a training exercise, when they found a family heirloom worth $16,000. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it was conducting its monthly training when an elderly man asked them for help. The man said that a family heirloom Rolex worth $16,000 had fallen into Six Mile Creek when the band broke.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Live Oak, FL
State
Florida State
City
Pinetta, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Suspected land mine removed from Florida beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews had their hands full on a Florida beach, when an object believed to be a land mine was found. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office announced the find along with a photo showing the possible land mine in a Facebook post. In the post, deputies said that Patrick Air Force Base responded to collect the object, which it described as “a piece of suspected military ordnance.”
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
SCDNReports

Florida Man Wanted in Deadly IHOP Shooting

Florida Man Wanted in Deadly IHOP ShootingSCDN photo archives. Florida police are on the hunt for the man they say is responsible for a fatal shooting at an IHOP restaurant. The deadly incident happened Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at the IHOP on 320 Dirksen Drive. Police say 31-year-old Sammy McKnight Jr. got into an altercation with 36-year-old James Shirley of DeBary. McKnight shot Shirley and fled the scene.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV.com

Georgia woman sentenced to jail for prank gone wrong

Georgia woman sentenced to jail for prank gone wrong A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter and will spend a year in jail after a prank turned deadly. (NCD)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#The Lottery#Wftv#The Florida Lottery#Stop N Shop#Cox Media Group
995qyk.com

New Florida Law Says Turn Your Car Stereo Down Or Get A Ticket

Be careful how loud you crank your radio. A new Florida law could let law enforcement ticket you for loud music coming from your car!. Just when you thought you could crank up your favorite Country in your car, a Florida law says you need to watch your decibels! House Bill 1435 updates an older state statute relating to noise levels in traffic, for ticketing and citation. That Florida statute, now says:
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Baker County woman drops $10 on lotto, becomes multi-millionaire

– How does a $260,000 annual salary over the next 25 years sound?. A Baker County woman took that deal — and it only cost her $10 up front. The Florida Lottery says a 33-year-old Glen Saint Mary woman claimed the top prize playing its $5,000 A Week For Life scratch-off game. She chose to get those winnings in annual installments.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman taking out trash attacked by bear inside her Lake Tahoe home

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Officials in California are warning homeowners to be aware after a woman was attacked by a bear in her home. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was attacked in broad daylight while she was taking the trash out of her home. Deputies that said when the woman took the trash out, she left her front door open, and while she was outside the bear walked into the house. When she returned home, she came face to face with the animal, who scratched her face and knocked her to the ground.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fentanyl dealer sentenced to 20 years in prison for an overdose death in Florida

MIAMI — A fentanyl dealer has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after his product led to the death of a man in Florida last year. According to the Miami Herald, Peterson Nozinord, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison and three years of supervised release after his fentanyl product killed a man last year on May 19, 2021. Nozinord pled guilty in April to one count of distributing fentanyl and cocaine that resulted in a death.
MIAMI, FL
995qyk.com

Check Out What This Florida Man Was Wearing When He Got Arrested

Talk about dressing to impress! A Florida Man was wearing cow pajamas when he and his friends were arrested. You can’t make this stuff up!. Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office raided a house in Okeechobee over the weekend and hit the jackpot. Inside they found illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and ammunition. There were six people arrested including Richard Anthony Bonnell who was wearing some unique attire. This Florida man was wearing black and white cow pajamas with pink trim. Here, check it out:
OKEECHOBEE, FL
First Coast News

Lake City man sues Columbia County Sheriff's Office after police K-9 attack in 2020

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Martinezz Bowman of Lake City was attacked by a police dog in October 2020 as a result of what his attorney described as a "routine traffic stop." Bowman's injuries were extensive and required multiple surgeries. The incident occurred when the police initiated a traffic stop over what was a taillight issue. Bowman was headed home in his mother’s car, his attorney, John Phillips, told First Coast News.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCTV

Two men injured in overnight Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is working a shooting on Conklin Street that left two men injured early Friday morning. It happened around 12:50 a.m. on Conklin Street, near FAMU Way, according to TPD. The department’s forensics team was investigating the 1100 block of Conklin St.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
105K+
Followers
109K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy