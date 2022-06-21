ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Teen girl stabbed to death during livestream in Nashville

By Alicia Patton
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2rch_0gHBw7kb00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenage girl was stabbed to death at a bus stop along Dickerson Pike late Monday night.

According to Metro police, the stabbing happened just before 10 p.m. at a bus stop near the Walmart located in the 3400 block of Dickerson Pike.

Officials said the victim was attacked by several other teenage girls at the bus stop and was stabbed in the neck. The teen girl was driven to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAbQ2_0gHBw7kb00
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VF95l_0gHBw7kb00
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlPWc_0gHBw7kb00
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPYbr_0gHBw7kb00
    (Photo: WKRN)

Metro police told News 2 that they are investigating potential suspects since the attack was live-streamed on a social media site. No arrests have been made at this time.

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 4

Terry Cornstubble
2d ago

look want the suspect that committed the offense then arrest the person who love streamed the video charges of being an accomplice to a murder since they sit there and videoed it I guarantee you that they will give up the identity of the culprit

Reply
5
Patrick Sheets
1d ago

I can't believe how far this society has fallen 😔 RIP to the young lady and pray 🙏 for those she left behind 😥

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

16-year-old arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing 14-year-old in Walmart parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old faces a murder charge after she allegedly attacked another teen in a parking lot this week. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, on Monday, June 20, the suspect, Isabelle Jocson, and the victim, Malia Powell, reportedly got into an argument inside the Walmart at 3458 Dickerson Pike at around 10 p.m. The two reportedly continued their disagreement in the parking lot and near the WeGo bus stop.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenage Girls#Violent Crime#Wkrn#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Sports
WSMV

Teen arrested for alleged carjacking in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 15-year-old was arrested early Wednesday morning in a stolen vehicle he allegedly stolen from a woman on Monday morning. Police said Ja’Dyaiz Johns was arrested after he was stopped behind the wheel of the victim’s Ford Fusion in the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane around 1 a.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

WREG

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy