Same man steals from 2 East Bay luxury car dealerships using fake ID

By Amber Lee
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN, Calif. - A luxury car dealership in the East Bay has a warning for other businesses about a thief who has struck at least twice in Dublin and Walnut Creek just days apart. Matt Saatchi, sales manager at Autobahn Gallery in Dublin, said the thief used a fake...

chris brennan
3d ago

great job Alameda sheriff office. he had outstanding charges and you let him go. the dealerships should be able to recover their losses through the department.

3d ago

Clearly getting caught doesn’t mean anything, which is probably why he continues to do it! This is on our lovely justice system for letting him out!

