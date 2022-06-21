ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinetta, FL

Florida man says his pregnant dog helped him win $2M lottery prize

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCVCO_0gHBvQE800

PINETTA, Fla. — A Florida man is more than $1.6 million richer – and it’s all thanks to his four-legged friend, he said.

According to WFTV, Pinetta resident Leonard Linton, 42, won $2 million in the Florida Lottery’s 100x the Cash scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as a $1.645 million lump sum, the lottery said in a news release Monday.

But Linton isn’t the only one getting a reward. He plans to buy his pregnant dachshund, Ivy, a new kennel after the pup helped him score the big win, the release said.

Linton told the lottery that he recently took a different route home to quickly reach Ivy after learning that she wasn’t feeling well, WFTV reported. On the way, he stopped at a Stop N Shop convenience store on East Howard Street in Live Oak and bought the winning ticket, the lottery said.

“I still can’t believe it,” Linton said in a statement. “This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel!”

The Stop N Shop also earned a $4,000 bonus commission for Linton’s win, the lottery said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Man credits pregnant dog for $2M lottery win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A dog in Florida is living up to the adage of being her owner’s best friend. Leonard Linton says he’s now a millionaire because of his pregnant dachshund named Ivy. According to the Florida Lottery, Linton took a different and quicker route...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Click10.com

Florida woman wins $5,000 a week for life playing Lottery scratch-off game

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman got lucky playing the $5,000 a Week for Life scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. According to a news release from the Florida Lottery, Dominique Ryman, of Glen Saint Mary in Baker County, chose to receive her winnings in annual installments of $260,000 a year for 25 years.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Sheriff: 2 divers drown in Florida cave diving expedition

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Two men drowned while on a diving expedition in a mazelike Florida cave system that extends deep below the surface, authorities said Thursday. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said three teenagers saw the two divers go into the Buford Springs Cave on Wednesday, but one surfaced and was floating unresponsively. Rescue divers found the second man 137 feet (41 meters) down into the cave.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Live Oak, FL
State
Florida State
City
Pinetta, FL
Action News Jax

Suspected land mine removed from Florida beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews had their hands full on a Florida beach, when an object believed to be a land mine was found. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office announced the find along with a photo showing the possible land mine in a Facebook post. In the post, deputies said that Patrick Air Force Base responded to collect the object, which it described as “a piece of suspected military ordnance.”
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Women’s retreat group rescued from a mountain in Arizona following triple-digital heat

PHOENIX — A women’s retreat group was rescued from a mountain in Arizona on Thursday following triple-digital heat. According to KNXV, on Thursday around 12 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were called out to the Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain after reports of at least 11 people who needed medical attention. When crews arrived, they located the women who were part of a large women’s retreat that started up on the trail at around 7 a.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#The Lottery#Wftv#The Florida Lottery#Stop N Shop#Cox Media Group
WCTV

Watch Dog says Gillum charges ‘black eye’ to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A nonpartisan research institute and government watch dog calls the federal indictment of former Tallahassee mayor, and former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum a “black eye” to the city. Research director with Integrity Florida, Ben Wilcox, said he believed some of Gillum’s conduct for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
SCDNReports

Florida Man Wanted in Deadly IHOP Shooting

Florida Man Wanted in Deadly IHOP ShootingSCDN photo archives. Florida police are on the hunt for the man they say is responsible for a fatal shooting at an IHOP restaurant. The deadly incident happened Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at the IHOP on 320 Dirksen Drive. Police say 31-year-old Sammy McKnight Jr. got into an altercation with 36-year-old James Shirley of DeBary. McKnight shot Shirley and fled the scene.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV.com

Georgia woman sentenced to jail for prank gone wrong

Georgia woman sentenced to jail for prank gone wrong A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter and will spend a year in jail after a prank turned deadly. (NCD)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Pets
WCTV

Residents react to the Books-A-Million stabbing in Northeast Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There was a heavy police presence that surrounded a Northeast Tallahassee bookstore Tuesday afternoon after police say a man walked inside, stabbed a man sitting inside and then turned around and left. Police say this all happened around 1:45pm at the Books-A-Million-on Thomasville road. The man...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Action News Jax

Fentanyl dealer sentenced to 20 years in prison for an overdose death in Florida

MIAMI — A fentanyl dealer has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after his product led to the death of a man in Florida last year. According to the Miami Herald, Peterson Nozinord, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 years in prison and three years of supervised release after his fentanyl product killed a man last year on May 19, 2021. Nozinord pled guilty in April to one count of distributing fentanyl and cocaine that resulted in a death.
MIAMI, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crawfordville native to compete in Miss Florida

Tia Unsell, 23, of Crawfordville, will be competing June 22 to 25 at the 86th Miss Florida Scholarship Competition in Lakeland. Currently, Unsell holds the title of Miss Wekiva Springs and was crowned the first ever back in November of 2021. She will be competing in four mandatory phases of...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
100K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy