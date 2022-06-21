ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing fire crews work to put out fire on Hazel Street

By Autumn Pitchure
 3 days ago

UPDATE (7 A.M.) — The Lansing Fire Department says the majority of the fire is now contained.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire broke out Tuesday morning at around 6 a.m. at the Lansing Building Maintenance, located at 621 E Hazel Street.

The city of Lansing owns this building.

At least four Lansing fire trucks were on the scene along with several Lansing Police Department (LPD) cars.

It is currently unknown how the fire started, but according to the Lansing Fire Department (LFD), the fire started in the roofline of the building.

LFD says they were able to take control of the fire rather quickly.

LFD also told 6 News, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, as we find out more details, 6 News will keep you updated

