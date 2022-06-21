ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Fire damages Kingston home, displaces family

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRmga_0gHBuefd00

KINGSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The City of Kingston Fire Department was called out to 110 Gage Street around 1:35 p.m. on Monday, after hearing that a single-family home had caught fire. Officials say the blaze started at the back of the building and quickly made its way up the siding, damaging those parts of the home.

The family who lived at the Gage Street address has since been displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross while searching for new housing options.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or to any of the family members. The scene took just under two hours to clear up, and firefighters were back in service around 3:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingston, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Kingston, NY
Kingston, NY
Accidents
hudsonvalleypress.com

Tractor Trailer Destroys Junior’s Lounge

HYDE PARK – A fatal accident occurred Monday morning at 504 Salt Point Turnpike as a tractor trailer crashed into a building, causing a partial collapse. Police and fire personnel from multiple agencies, along with several ambulance companies responded to Junior’s Lounge at 504 Salt Point Turnpike at approximately 10:45 a.m. for numerous reports of a tractor-trailer that had crashed into the building, causing a partial collapse.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The American Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, June 23

Today's five things to know include an Amsterdam pair being arrested for drug sales, a driver pulling a knife on Colonie Police during a traffic stop, and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office warning against a scary new scam.
AMSTERDAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Voice

Donations Pour In For Family Of Late West Haverstraw Deli Owner

Members of the community have donated thousands of dollars to support the family of a Hudson Valley deli owner who was killed in a crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. Anthony Apostolico, a resident of the Orange County town of Chester, died on Sunday, June 19, when a tree fell on top of a pickup truck he was riding in on the parkway in the Rockland County town of Stony Point.
WEST HAVERSTRAW, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hyde Park Suffers 2 Huge Losses Within a Week

Shocked doesn’t even describe how I felt when I heard that Junior's Lounge on Salt Point Turnpike had been hit by a truck and destroyed. First of all, nobody knew for quite a while whether or not people were injured or worse. Second, Juniors Lounge is a Dutchess County Institution. It’s been here as long as I can remember.
HYDE PARK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Emergency boats and Coast Guard helicopter train on the Hudson (VIDEOS)

HYDE PARK – A number of law enforcement agencies and two fire departments trained with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) on the Hudson River on Tuesday and Wednesday. The police boats, led by a 45-foot USCG Response Boat-Medium (RB-M) docked at Rogers Point in Hyde Park on Wednesday morning, due to the number of available slips at the marina.
HYDE PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Fuel Spill In Catskill Draws Large Response

Emergency crews responded after a fuel spill was discovered in a creek in the area. Greene County 911 was first alerted of trouble at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, with reports of a diesel spill in Catskill Creek in the village of Catskill, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
CATSKILL, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Employee Honored with EMS Award

Emergency Medical Services Council Awards Presented Wednesday. Poughkeepsie, NY… The Dutchess County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Council recognized EMS providers, EMS agencies and local hospital staff on Wednesday, June 22nd, at the American Legion Post 429, located at 6361 Mill Street in Rhinebeck. The annual awards highlight the important role of first responders and the services they provide to the community. Erin Downing, Public Safety Call Taker at the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response 9-1-1 Call Center, was honored with the EMS Communications Specialist of the Year Award, which is given to an individual who has made significant contributions to the EMS community as a call receiving operator, dispatcher or call taker and has shown dedication, responsibility, professional behavior, and skill during communications.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy