Fire damages Kingston home, displaces family

KINGSTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The City of Kingston Fire Department was called out to 110 Gage Street around 1:35 p.m. on Monday, after hearing that a single-family home had caught fire. Officials say the blaze started at the back of the building and quickly made its way up the siding, damaging those parts of the home.

The family who lived at the Gage Street address has since been displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross while searching for new housing options.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or to any of the family members. The scene took just under two hours to clear up, and firefighters were back in service around 3:15 p.m.

