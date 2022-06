Miriam couldn’t believe that it had happened again. The house she was renting was sold by the landlord without her knowledge. This was the second time a landlord had sold a house out from under her, uprooting Miriam and her three children: 11-year-old Reina and 9-year-old twins Romeo and Raelyn. “It seemed like I was never able to establish myself,” Miriam says. “But after the last house was sold, that’s when I said, ‘I need to buy a house.’”

FINDLAY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO