Columbus, OH

Five careers you could have at Intel in five years

Columbus CEO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel is coming to Ohio, and it’s doing it in a big way. Earlier this year the semiconductor company announced it would build two factories in Licking County with a $20 billion investment. The location is expected to be up and running by 2025 with the help of some 7,000 construction...

www.columbusceo.com

Intel delays ceremonial groundbreaking for multibillion-dollar manufacturing facility near Columbus

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tech giant Intel Corp. says it will delay its planned ceremonial groundbreaking for a massive semiconductor manufacturing facility in the Columbus area. The company laid out its decision in an email to Gov. Mike DeWine and members of the congressional delegation, citing “uncertainty” over federal legislation that would provide funding to reshore microchip manufacturing to the United States. The groundbreaking ceremony was scheduled for July 22.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Google investing $400K in Franklin County jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Google announced it will invest $400,000 among four organizations to help workers find jobs in skilled trade industries in Franklin County. The money will help pre-apprenticeship programs and get underrepresented people into those trade industries, according to a press release from Google. Google said the four programs are: National Center for […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Columbus CEO

Columbus CEO is switching to a quarterly frequency

Change is coming to Columbus CEO. Due to economic forces, Columbus CEO is switching to a quarterly frequency: Fall, Winter, Spring and Summer. Our July issue marks the last one as a monthly. After skipping August and September, CEO will return with its Fall issue in October—followed in 2023 by Winter (January), Spring (April) and Summer (July).
COLUMBUS, OH
Alissa Rose

Major food shortages are coming to Michigan

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in Michigan. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. Most of us are unaware of many inequalities in our societies. For example, people experience hunger in every district and county in the whole state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lima News

Mike Cope: Recent blackouts offer warning for Ohio power grid

Ohio just had a brush with rolling blackouts when a quarter of million people lost power due to storm damage. Losing so much electricity at one time is always troubling. However, it’s also an unfortunate preview of a similar disaster in the making. Ohio is one of the top...
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Ohio

Twelve of Ohio’s counties land in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with four communities placing in the top 100 overall. The fifth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics that explore the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans, such as a community's poverty rate, obesity prevalence, spending on healthy food and more. These metrics are grouped into 10 broad categories including the economy, the environment, population health, housing and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Handle those walleye with care! NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It matters very little where you launch a boat on Lake Erie right now. The walleye are biting with a vengeance from West Sister Island in the Western Basin to Fairport Harbor in the Eastern Basin. While trophy walleye are a bit more difficult to catch because of the hordes of smaller, hungry walleye that are eager to bite, limit catches are common.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Neighbors push back on large solar project in southeast Ohio, feel concerns are ignored

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Dana Schutte lives with her boyfriend, Jim, on 72 acres in Jackson County in southeastern Ohio. It’s where they came to retire. When she bought the house two years ago, she said she had no idea a major solar project had been proposed in the area. The project is called Dixon Run Solar. It’s a 140 MW solar facility proposed on approximately 2,082 acres of privately owned land. SunEnergy1, a solar developer out of North Carolina, proposed the project in 2016. While approximately 2,085 acres are under contract in the project area, SunEnergy1 said in their application to the Ohio Power Siting Board that they only intend to use approximately 1,219 acres for construction and operation. The project is expected to consist of approximately 450,500 PV panels installed in linear arrays.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
1049 The Edge

Are You Kidding Me? Ohio State Wins Right To Trademark “THE”

Seriously? Ohio State University, the pride of Columbus, Ohio, has won the right to trademark the word "the" ahead of its name, as in The Ohio State University. A lot of the same emotions come to mind as when The OSU first proposed to do this a few years back. Things like, what a bunch of conceited ******, and disappointment with Ohio University, which you'd think is THE University of Ohio, but Noooo. Take a look at the picture above. It's (THE) Ohio Stadium. The entrance looks like a holy house of worship, which makes sense, since it appears The Ohio State University worships itself.
COLUMBUS, OH
wksu.org

Unlikely Northeast Ohio site gets state grant for hazardous waste cleanup

The State of Ohio has awarded grants to clean up contamination at the former Walton Hills Ford Stamping plant, Ford’s Brook Park plant, and the BFGoodrich Power Plant in Akron. These are part of a $350 million effort this year to remediate contaminated brownfields for future uses. One of those brownfield sites may come as a surprise.
AKRON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio provides first update on COVID-19 deaths in three weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Ohio remained flat in weekly reporting Thursday, when the state provided an update on deaths for the first time in three weeks. The Department of Health reported 121 deaths in its first update on how many people have died from COVID-19 in […]
OHIO STATE

