Crafted Culture Brewing Co., founded by Columbus Monthly Tastemaker Anthony “Sizzle” Perry, has landed a new home in Downtown Columbus. The city’s first Black-owned brewery is set to take over a street-level space at the Harlow on Main apartment building at 199 E. Main St. Crafted Culture first made its debut in early 2021 at 505 Morrison Road in Gahanna but left the space earlier this year. Not long after, Heart State Brewing took over the Gahanna taproom.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO