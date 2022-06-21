ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis man accused of shooting at car full of kids after driver honked horn

By Melissa Moon
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man is facing five counts of aggravated assault after police say he fired shots toward a car with several children inside because the driver honked her horn at him.

Investigators said William Hines , 29, also got out of his car, pointed a gun at the driver, and followed her to a nearby gas station. The incident happened on Third Street, near Horn Lake Road in February, but Hines was just booked in the Shelby County Jail on Sunday.

Police said Hines was driving a blue charger when he fired several shots at a car with two women and three children inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033aE5_0gHBsWd700
Third Street & Horn Lake Road
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Brp2I_0gHBsWd700
William Hines
Shots fired through apartment ceiling with kids inside

The victim’s vehicle was not hit, but she told police Hines pulled in front of her on Third Street, got out of his vehicle, pointed a gun directly at them, and demanded they get out of the vehicle.

The victim said that’s when she drove around Hines and pulled into a Valero Station in the 3400 block of Third Street.

She said Hines followed her to the gas station and she ran inside the business for help. The woman said Hines followed her into the convenience store but left after she yelled at him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c461x_0gHBsWd700
3400 block of Third Street

Police said they were able to get video of the incident from several locations and Hines was developed as a suspect after the victim spotted him at a local school.

Man accused of driving drunk, killing pedestrian

Hines has also been charged with possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He is locked up on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to go before a judge on Tuesday.

Court records show Hines was arrested twice in 2018 for driving with a revoked driver’s license and expired tags but was never prosecuted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Joking around leads to man shot in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after joking around with friends leads to one of them being shot in the face. Ahmad Coleman is facing charges of attempted first degree murder, use of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, assault, resisting official detention, and unlawful possession […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two indicted for robbing, killing man who tried to flee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been indicted for the robbery and murder of a man in 2021 while he was taking food to his girlfriend, the District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. Dacon Dixon, 20 and Oluwafemi Bolumole, 24, were indicted on counts first-degree murder, attempted carjacking, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and employment […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Activist wants action after 4-year-old killed in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are more questions than answers as a community struggles to make sense of the shooting death of a four-year-old boy in Germantown. Investigators have released new information about the shooting involving a four-year-old boy in Germantown. They believe it might have been an accidental shooting. It’s something community leaders believe is happening far too often. “It makes […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Mother carjacked on her lunch break in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Midtown mother who was carjacked on her lunch break believes this crime could be connected to another carjacking near the University of Memphis. Surveillance video shows Rachael Osteen pulling into the driveway of her apartment building on South Auburndale Tuesday afternoon. Seconds later, a white car appears, and she said the two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stolen car, guns found after teen foot chase: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers are facing multiple charges after officers said they tried to run away during a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. Officers conducted the traffic stop Wednesday afternoon after discovering a car without a license plate near Ptarmigan Trail and Wildflower Lane in Northeast Memphis. When the vehicle stopped, officers said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Horn#Violent Crime#Valero Station
WREG

Police search for missing Collierville man

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Collierville Police Department needs your help finding a missing man who was last seen in Memphis. Police say Alexander Orendeff Steele has been missing from his home in Collierville since June 18. Steele was last seen at the River Inn Hotel in Memphis on June 19. Police say he was also seen […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
localmemphis.com

Memphis animal rescue raising money to save burned, 'tortured' dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis dog is in critical condition but recovering after being found with significant burns Wednesday by a Memphis-area dog rescue. Tails of Hope Dog Rescue, which specializes in dogs with medical challenges, found the dog, now named Riona, after receiving a call from Memphis Animal Services (MAS) about her condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

5 arrested after drugs, guns, stolen cars discovered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother-son duo are among a group of people arrested in Frayser during a car theft bust. Markeshia Burse, Stanley Reese, Brandon Wallace, Brandyn Burse and Marterrius London are facing charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance and firearms related charges. On June 21, the Auto Theft Task Force noticed a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man wanted after carjacking at Southaven Rec Center

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department is looking for a man accused of an armed carjacking. The incident happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Southaven Rec Center on Town and Country Drive. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. If you know where he may be, call...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Woman counts blessings after carjacking near UofM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 23-year-old woman is counting her blessings after she was assaulted and carjacked Sunday night near the University of Memphis campus. It happened at Hallie Davis’ home on South Prescott Street while she was sitting in her car after arriving home from work. Davis considers herself very lucky after the terrifying ordeal. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘I did a bad thing’: Frayser man indicted in wife’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man has been indicted for the shooting death of his wife, following an argument in their home, the District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday. Roy Ezell Jones, 56, has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder after an incident on January 3, 2022. Jones is being […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

WATE

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy