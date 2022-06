We turn our attention to ongoing strong to severe storms this evening into tonight. We have some sort of spotty activity in all parts of the state, a bit less across southern Kansas. The strongest of the storms is along and north of I-70 and should mainly stay that way this evening. Coverage remains spotty but strong through the evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until 9 PM.

WICHITA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO