ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Draft 2022: Fashion Players Battle It Out Over Athletes

By Obi Anyanwu
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CpuNQ_0gHBs57z00

Click here to read the full article.

The NBA descends on the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday to reveal the next selection of athletes to join the league — and fashion will take center stage, too.

The NBA Draft has become one of the year’s top showcases in menswear, evolving from the awkward moments of ill-fitting suits of yesteryear to the modern age where brands have stepped in to help players get styled.

More from WWD

The newly elevated NBA Draft style is derivative of tunnel style , when the players walk into the arena in their game-day outfits. The NBA’s stylish makeover has spurred dedicated social media accounts and spilled into other sports, such the NFL Draft on the main stage , virtually and in a hybrid format and into the WNBA Draft, where Charli Collier , the number-one pick in the 2021 draft, was outfitted in a custom look by Sergio Hudson, and Destanni Henderson wore a custom suit from her clothing line in this year’s draft.

For some time, Indochino has had the NBA Draft on lock — in 2020, dressing as many as 15 players , including number-two pick James Wiseman and 2022 Slam Dunk Contest champion Obi Toppin — but now more national leading brands are fighting for NBA Draft real estate. Also, stylists who work primarily with the league’s top talents are meeting the rookies at the league’s front door to show them the lay of the land before they begin their pro careers.

Indochino is returning in this year’s draft, dressing seven players including Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Duke’s Mark Williams, Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley, and international players Ousmane Dieng, Jeremy Sochan, Jean Montero and Nikola Jovic (not to be confused with reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic).

Neiman Marcus, which stepped in to dress players for the 2021 NBA Draft, is dressing top prospects Chet Holmgren from Gonzaga, and Williams’ fellow Duke Blue Devils AJ Griffin and Paolo Banchero.

Aside from those 10 players, stylist Kesha McLeod, who works with Serena Williams, NBA champion P.J. Tucker and WNBA champion Candace Parker, is styling players Jalen Williams of Santa Clara, Baylor’s Kendall Brown, Ohio State’s EJ Liddell and Arizona’s Ben Mathurin this year in luxury fashion and accessories brands.

But every player battling for red carpet real estate has a different approach.

Indochino and Neiman Marcus are beginning relationships with the draftees while McLeod is teaching the young talents the ropes on how to create an image and branding.

Indochino has deep ties to sports leagues as the suit provider for the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Rams — “We kicked off their Super Bowl season,” said Indochino chief executive officer Drew Green about the Rams partnership, and the Phoenix Suns, which began during their NBA Finals run in 2021, as well as to players like All-Star Chris Paul and a multiyear partnership deal with New York Knicks athlete RJ Barrett.

Two years ago, Green stated that for the 2020 draft “having a suit…is such an important part of your first job,” and the NBA Draft is the most publicized entry into the professional world for a basketball player. This year, the CEO compared the jump from the amateur level to the pros to college graduates becoming bankers, lawyers or teachers and needing their first suit for the careers.

“We’re the first suit for many men across America,” he said. “The draft allows the brand to go right beside the pursuit of excellence. We strive to have excellence in every garment. It’s all about the work they put in. As much potential as they have, they have to put the work in. We want to be along that journey with them.”

He mentioned Barrett and Golden State Warriors breakout star Jordan Poole as examples of putting in the work on and off the court, and they are two of around 100 draftees that Indochino has dressed for draft day over the years.

But Indochino is focused on more than just outfitting the draftees for their call up. “We like to continue relationships,” Green said. “We continued with Jordan [Poole], who has been a fan of the brand even before the [NBA] finals run. We really liked Jordan coming out of Michigan. He wasn’t a top lottery pick and we thought he would have a fabulous career ahead.”

He continued, “This year’s draftees did an amazing job again. They outdo themselves every year. We’ve been involved every year and couldn’t be happier with the roster of players for their biggest night of their careers to date.”

Neiman Marcus is building relationships as well. Last year, Neiman’s dressed players Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings’ Davion Mitchell, Atlanta Hawks’ Sharife Cooper and Oklahoma City Thunder’s Tre Mann for the 2021 NBA Draft in brands such as Balenciaga , Versace, Alexander McQueen , Amiri and Christian Louboutin. Russ Patrick, senior vice president and general merchandise manager of men’s at the Neiman Marcus Group, said the retailer dressed the likes of Seth Curry and Keanu Neal prior to dressing the draftees.

This year, Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills style adviser Ramon Tioseco is dressing Holmgren Griffin and Banchero for the event.

McLeod is doing a bit of what both brands are doing. Like Indochino, she’s helping players Jalen Williams, Brown, Liddell and Mathurin get acquainted with how to work with brands.

“We have to educate them more and I think it’s beautiful to work with someone at the draft and teach them this is how it’s done so that when you are truly ready, you have a clue what’s going on,” McLeod said.

She was hired by their agents to work with these athletes for the draft but wanted to take things further by talking, engaging and working with the players. She asks them if they pictured themselves at the draft and what they would be wearing, similarly to working with newly drafted tackle Charles Cross on his NFL Draft suit in April. The Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle wanted to build his outfit around the “Travis Scott x Fragment” Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

“Those are the kinds of conversations, you try to understand them,” McLeod explained.

McLeod has a long career, beginning as an assistant stylist for Rachel Johnson before eventually working with her first athlete, San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis. She also worked with model Veronica Webb, music artists Rick Ross, Ne-Yo, Jeezy and Jadakiss on their music videos and with award-winning director F. Gary Gray. Through Johnson, she met Serena Williams and they’ve worked together ever since.

In the NBA, she’s styled Andre Iguodala en route to his first NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors; Chris Bosh and Serge Ibaka and multiple All-Star and former MVP James Harden, among others.

Despite these superstar clients, McLeod has only participated in the NBA Draft once with San Antonio Spurs player Tre Jones. He was drafted in 2020 during the virtual draft, and so they put together a different plan that would showcase him beyond an outfit.

“We thought what would it look like in a COVID-19 world?” McLeod said. “We worked with a production company, filmed his pre-draft moments, did a content rollout through the week and an Instagram Live on how he felt during the draft.”

The content exposed Jones to fashion, production, media and branding. “Now it’s not so much of coincidences,” McLeod said. “A lot of it is strategy now. Every guy wants to get into fashion, but what does that mean? Do you want a fashion line? Do you want to sit at the shows? It’s a strategy and a build out of who we can align with and who can support the client.”

She continued, “One of the guys I was working with didn’t know how to tag a brand [on Instagram], but if you want to build a relationship, that’s how you properly thank them. There’s a lot of education and mentorship. You don’t have to be the athlete that has to dress well, but in a few years when you get a playoff moment, you don’t ask the question of how to get into fashion because you already started it. But I don’t want to put the work on the client because these are players. If they can’t focus on the game, then they can’t do this.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s First Official Joint Portrait Revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first official joint portrait has been revealed. During a visit to Cambridgeshire on Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were present for the unveiling of their official portrait, which was painted by British artist Jamie Coreth and commissioned last year by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, held by the Cambridge Community Foundation, and given as a gift by Cambridgeshire.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Everything to Know About the Rhode Clothing Line That’s Suing Hailey Bieber’s Beauty Brand

Click here to read the full article. Just a week after launch, Hailey Bieber’s new skin care brand, Rhode, has come under controversy. The model’s brand was sued on Tuesday by Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, the founders behind Rhode, a fashion label based in Los Angeles. Through their legal counsel, Lisa Simpson, the founders are suing Bieber’s brand for trademark infringement — alleging that as both brands share the same name, that will lead to brand confusion by customers.More from WWDPhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeezAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionEye Candy: Inside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
The Spun

John Wall Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Next Season

Technically, Houston Rockets guard John Wall has until June 29 to decide if he wants to exercise his player option for the 2022-23 season. He has already made up his mind though. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul has informed the Rockets...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Jadakiss
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Seth Curry
WWD

The Message Behind the Duchess of Cambridge’s White Alexander McQueen Suit

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge is wearing white for the summer. Kate Middleton re-wore her crisp white suit from Alexander McQueen on a visit to London’s biggest rail station, Waterloo, with her husband Prince William for the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument.More from WWDPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York CityPhotos of Queen Elizabeth II from the Fairchild Fashion ArchivesPrince William and Kate Middleton Visit COVID-19 Vaccination Center on U.K. National Day of Reflection Middleton made her first public appearance wearing the suit earlier this year to meet the Jamaican Prime...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

ColourPop Cosmetics Taps TikTok Influencer Jasmine Chiswell for Old Hollywood-themed Collection

Click here to read the full article. ColourPop Cosmetics has tapped TikTok influencer Jasmine Chiswell for its next collection. The cosmetics brand is teaming with the influencer for its upcoming old Hollywood glamour-inspired collection, leveraging Chiswell’s vintage style for an old school ad campaign.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi The collection includes seven products: the Hello Hollywood eyeshadow palette, the Such a Starlet eye shadow palette, two shades of the brand’s Lux Lip Gloss and three shades of the brand’s lip kits. The collection is meant...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Mvp#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#The Barclays Center
WWD

Tyga, J Balvin Hit Up Matthew Williams’ Givenchy Front Row

Click here to read the full article. Tyga was riding high at the Givenchy show Wednesday afternoon, suited up completely moto-style. Sitting in the front row at Matthew Williams’ show on the grounds of the École Militaire in Paris, the rapper said he is a longtime friend of the designer from Los Angeles.More from WWDHed Mayner RTW Spring 2023Rhude Men's Spring 2023Walter Van Beirendonk Men's Spring 2023 “That’s my boy, he’s been killing it,” he told WWD. “I’ve been following his whole thing since it leaked, and this is his first all-men’s show so it should be good.” “He uses a lot of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz, Mila Kunis and Gabrielle Union Invest in Autumn Adeigbo

Click here to read the full article. Autumn Adeigbo has some new investors — including Cameron Diaz, Mila Kunis and Gabrielle Union — bringing the designer’s total funding for her nameplate brand to approximately $4.2 million. The designer and founder of the women’s ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear brand first met Diaz and Kunis at a retreat hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow and Brit Morin. There, the trio bonded over shared interests, such as entrepreneurship and technology, before Adeigbo brought the actresses on board as investors.More from WWDPhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeezAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Beauty Brand Sued for Trademark Infringement

Click here to read the full article. A week after launch, Hailey Bieber’s new beauty venture is under controversy. The model, who debuted her beauty brand Rhode on June 15, is being sued for trademark infringement by Rhode, the Los Angeles-based contemporary apparel brand that focuses on vivid dresses and tops in Made in India prints that are sold at Net-a-porter, Saks and other retail accounts, and originally launched in 2014. The brand stated it has dressed celebrities such as Beyoncé, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hilary Duff over the years, and that it is minority co-owned.More from WWDPhotos of Teyana Taylor's...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
WNBA
WWD

‘Euphoria’ Makeup Artist Alexandra French Named Director of Artistry at Freck Beauty

Click here to read the full article. Freck Beauty, the Los Angeles-based brand that launched with faux freckle products, has tapped Alexandra French as director of artistry. French, a makeup artist, is known for her work on season two of HBO’s “Euphoria,” working with department head Doniella Davy. The television show, which premiered in 2019, has been setting beauty trends and attracting viral moments — bringing attention to its makeup team.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori Harvey “As a makeup artist, I’m...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Tessa Thompson Goes Edgy in Gold Silk Dress at ‘Westworld’ Season Four Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson is giving a nod to the dystopian themes of “Westworld” with a standout red carpet moment. The actress attended the premiere of the HBO drama’s fourth season in New York City Tuesday night wearing a gold crinkle, silk gown from emerging fashion brand Interior’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The sheer, metallic gown was embellished with black ribbon ties. Her look was styled by styling duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.More from WWDEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremiereDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAll the Looks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Akris Taps Lennart Müller-Teut as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Click here to read the full article. Lennart Müller-Teut has joined Akris, the Swiss luxury fashion house, as global chief marketing officer, a new post. In this role, he will be responsible for marketing, e-commerce, graphic and creation and public relations.More from WWDAkris RTW Spring 2022Akris RTW Fall 2021Akris RTW Spring 2021 Most recently, Müller-Teut was with Mercedes-Benz AG, where he was initially responsible for marketing and communications management in the Middle East from 2014, and as head of digital marketing Europe from 2019, where he led the digital transformation of the automotive manufacturer in Europe. Before that, he was department manager...
BUSINESS
WWD

Greg Lauren Men’s Spring 2023

Joyous to be back after two years of virtual appointments, Greg Lauren brought his dressed-up take on upcycling to Paris this season. “It’s almost brewing in the collection, this wanting to reconnect,” he said by way of preamble. He built his “Reconstruct” lineup around what he described...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy