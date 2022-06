Penzone Salons + Spas won in the Salon: Hair and Salon: Makeup categories for the third time (tying in Makeup) and in Salon: Spas for the second time. For the third year in a row, Central Ohio chain Penzone Salons + Spas has earned the top spot in the Salon: Makeup (tying this year with a newcomer) and the Salon: Hair categories. The local chain also took top honors in the Salon: Spa category for the second year. (The 2020 poll didn’t offer that category.) With six locations in Columbus and surrounding suburbs, Penzone Salons + Spas has become a go-to when it comes to preparations for tying the knot.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO