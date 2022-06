Eva Mae was born in Okmulgee Ok. She was the daughter of Joe & Bertha West. She was raised in Tulsa Ok. Her family packed up and moved to Rangley Co. There she met Henry Leo Ficken and they were married July 28, 1947. They moved to Casper in 1950. They had two children a daughter Patricia in 1948 and a son Joe in 1955. She was a homemaker until 1963 she than went to work for Specialized Answering Service, until Control Data Corporation opened in Casper. She retired for a short time went to work for IDS Financial Services till 1996. She loved her bowling, bingo and going to the casinos. Loved being surrounded by her family.

