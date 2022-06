“Having housing and a place to call home gives one hope and stability, which is essential, especially when you grew up in a system that gave you neither.”. It’s midnight, you just turned 18 and the clock starts ticking. You don’t know whether to be excited for another year on this planet or stressed out by a ton of negative emotions, knowing that your lifeline is about to be severed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO