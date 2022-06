Let me tell you a story about the most irresponsible parents in the Marvel Universe. You see, back in 1988, Reed and Sue Richards had retreated to the suburbs in an attempt to provide their son, Franklin, a chance at a ‘normal’ life. They did this because, by age 6, he had already 1) been threatened by cosmic radiation in utero, 2) been kidnapped by Annihilus for use as a power source (and then nearly exploded), 3) had his brain shut down by his own father, 4) aged himself into a superpowered adult, and 5) defeated and/or temporarily destroyed the devil himself on two separate occasions. All of this, plus Doctor Doom.

