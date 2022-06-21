‘Rogue Sun’ #5 adds new context via flashbacks

When Ed Brisson’s run of Ghost Rider was cut tragically short, with countless loose ends dangling, it left the mythology of the character a little murky. For one, Mephisto was under Johnny Blaze’s detainment, which would need to be addressed before any of his current appearances in Avengers. Johnny, corrupted by his seat on the throne of Hell, was out of control, and long-neglected baddie Lilith was gunning for his spot; Dan Ketch, a Rider himself, had been possessed by a brand new type of Rider-like spirit. There were a lot of things, both logistical and conceptual, that had been left undone, most of which would have gotten in the way of the current series (which has taken a ‘fresh start’ approach).

