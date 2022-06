The sound of roaring engines will ring loud on Pikes Peak come Sunday, when dozens of race cars blast up a summit-bound road at speeds well over 100 miles per hour. On June 26, the 100th running of the iconic Pikes Peak International Hill Climb vehicle race will take place outside of Colorado Springs. Ticket holders are able to attend the race, while anyone can attend Fan Fest – a celebratory party that takes place in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday, attracting thousands.

