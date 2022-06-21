ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots writer floats possibility of Damien Harris trade before 2022 season

By Jerry Trotta
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots confused countless analysts and fans by drafting two more running backs this year. With Damien Harris coming off a career year, Rhamondre Stevenson looking to build off a promising rookie year, and James White returning on a two-year deal, it seemed redundant to add two rookies to...

