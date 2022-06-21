Monkey wearing bulletproof vest killed in shootout

A 17-year-old Colorado Springs girl whose body was found inside the Walgreens store where she worked had expressed concerns about a 28-year-old coworker who made her uncomfortable because he had a crush on her, according to a police affidavit used to secure the man's arrest in connection with her death.
A Florida woman awoke to find a man hovering over her bed and shot him dead. The incident happened on Tuesday morning in Clearwater when the homeowner found a neighbor, 26-year-old Justin Wright, had broken into her home. The woman said that Wright began attacking her and a struggle ensued...
Authorities announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Hollywood that happened on Wednesday. The arrest was made at around 8 p.m. Thursday evening, after investigators were able to identify the suspect, now identified as 27-year-old La Puente resident Mario David La Puente, and issue a warrant for his arrest. LAPD Fugitive Task Force personnel were able to locate and arrest Ramirez without further incident, where he was booked on a no-bail murder warrant.The initial scene occurred at around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening on Argyle and Selma Avenues in Hollywood, when a man in his 30s became involved in some form of altercation with Ramirez. As the situation escalated, Ramirez allegedly shot the victim and fled from the area in a white Mercedes-Benz.As the victim also attempted to flee in his own vehicle, he crashed into several parked cars on the side of the road. Responding authorities rushed him to a hospital where he later died. His identity has not yet been revealed pending notification of next of kin.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested after the remains of his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend were discovered in a rural area last month. On May 26, Yasmin Marquez’s remains were found in an open field in Sandoval County. Marquez was reported missing by her family to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office a month before the discovery, on April 15.
