Monkey wearing bulletproof vest killed in shootout

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Texcaltitlan, MX) -- A monkey in a bulletproof vest and camouflage jacket is dead after shootout between drug cartel members and...

