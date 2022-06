SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Friends of the Springfield Town Library is auctioning six wonderfully decorated little libraries that are currently on display at the Springfield Town Library. Auction proceeds will be used to purchase equipment to better host in-person and online programs in the library. You can participate in the auction by visiting www.32auctions.com/FOSTL2022. Donations will also be accepted through the same portal.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 3 HOURS AGO