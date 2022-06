Nirvana are one of the greatest bands of all time. Elvis is one of the greatest performers of all time, and he helped to invent rock’n’roll. So you’d expect that when you smash the two together it would be absolutely fucking epic. You would be entirely correct. But you’d also be wrong to think that Elvana, the mash-up band who cover Elvis songs in the style of Nirvana – and vice versa – would sound like either, as they proved in the William’s Green tent at Glastonbury 2022 last night (June 23).

