ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russia vows to respond to Lithuania’s ban on goods transit

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Lithuania’s decision to bar Moscow from shipping certain goods by rail to Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad will result in a response that will have a “significant negative impact” on the Lithuanian people, a top Russian security official said Tuesday.

The ban on goods subject to European Union sanctions was announced by Lithuanian authorities earlier this month and prompted a flurry of angry retorts from Moscow, with the Kremlin denouncing the move as unprecedented and unlawful.

Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of the Kremlin’s Security Council, visited the Kaliningrad region on Tuesday and vowed during a national security meeting to take action over the ban.

“Russia will definitely respond to such hostile actions,” Patrushev said. “The relevant measures are being drawn up in an interagency format and will be adopted shortly. Their consequences will have a significant negative impact on the population of Lithuania.”

He didn’t elaborate on what action Russia might take. Patrushev will report on results of his trip to Kaliningrad to President Vladimir Putin, his office said.

Separately, the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the European Union ambassador to Russia, Markus Ederer, and “expressed a resolute protest” over the transit ban. The ministry said in a statement that it “demanded an immediate resumption of the normal operation” of the transit, otherwise “retaliatory measures will follow.”

Kaliningrad, home to some 430,000 people, is isolated from the rest of Russia and borders EU members Lithuania and Poland. Trains with goods for Kaliningrad travel via Belarus and Lithuania; there’s no transit through Poland. Russia can still supply the exclave by sea without falling foul of EU sanctions.

The Lithuanian government stressed in a written statement Tuesday that “the transit of passengers and non-sanctioned goods to and from the Kaliningrad region through Lithuania continues uninterrupted,” and that the ban on transit of sanctioned goods was merely part the fourth package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Top Lithuanian officials decried Russia’s reaction to the measure as an attempt by the Kremlin to wind up a propaganda campaign trying to create an image of a “blockade” mainly for internal consumption.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas tweeted Monday that “European countries may continue to be intimidated by Russia” … but “let’s not lose the ability to separate disinformation and propaganda from real possibilities.”

The country’s prime minister, Ingrida Simonyte, rejected claims about the blockade of Kaliningrad is a product of Kremlin propaganda.

“It’s just that EU sanctions have come into force on some of the goods included in the package, namely steel and ferrous metals. The transportation of all other goods that are either unsanctioned or not yet subject to sanctions is continuing, as is the transit of passengers” she said, noting the great irony behind Russia’s references to international treaties.

“I don’t know if there’s any international treaty left that Russia hasn’t violated yet,” Simonyte said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden says the U.S. will NOT be sending Ukraine any missile that can hit Russia after Moscow's ambassador and Putin propagandists said it would be crossing a red line

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the U.S. will not be giving Ukraine long-range missiles that can reach into Russia after Moscow warned that such a move would cross a red line. Kyiv has repeatedly requested U.S. Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) that can fire missiles hundreds of miles...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arvydas Anušauskas
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Nikolai Patrushev
The Independent

Britain to send long-range missiles to Ukraine after Russia hits Kyiv

The UK will send its first long-range missiles to Ukraine after Russia struck the outskirts of Kyiv for the first time since April.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain will send an unspecified number of M270 launchers, which can fire precision-guided rockets up to 50 miles – a longer range than any missile technology currently in use in the war.“The UK stands with Ukraine in this fight and is taking a leading role in supplying its heroic troops with the vital weapons they need to defend their country from unprovoked invasion,” Mr Wallace said in a statement from the Ministry of...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Navy Times

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine with airstrikes in Kyiv on Sunday that it said destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as President Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Baltic#Lithuanian#Russian#Kremlin#The European Union
Daily Mail

'You're humiliating France!': Ukraine's foreign minister hits back at Macron after he said Russia should 'NOT be humiliated' and his country will be 'a mediating power'

Ukraine's foreign minister hit back at Emmanuel Macron over the weekend after the French President said it was important not to humiliate Russia, and that France would be a mediating power in the on-going war. Amid anger from Kyiv and its allies at Macron's comments, Dmitro Kuleba rebuked the president's...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
CBS News

Moscow threatens NATO member Lithuania over transit ban on goods to Russia's European exclave Kaliningrad

Lithuania's decision to ban the transit of certain goods between Russia and its isolated exclave of Kaliningrad has provoked wrath among top officials in Moscow, and even a threat of retaliation against the European nation. Kaliningrad shares land borders with two NATO nations, Lithuania and Poland, but not Russia. Captured from Nazi Germany by the Soviet Red Army in 1945 and later ceded to the Soviet Union, the Russian territory is home to about 500,000 people.
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine warns of war: Kyiv warns of Russian escalation during EU bid

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russia will intensify its attacks on his country in the coming days, as Kyiv awaits news on its bid to join the EU. Members of the bloc are expected to decide whether to award "candidate status" to Kyiv later this week. The move would...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Fierce Battle For Key Ukraine City Changing 'Every Hour'

Street fighting raged Tuesday for control of Ukraine's flashpoint city of Severodonetsk, with the situation changing "every hour", an official said, as Kyiv warned its troops were outnumbered by Russian forces. Just days ago, Moscow seemed close to taking the strategic industrial hub in the east but Ukrainian forces have...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

June 1 (Reuters) - Russian troops fought to take complete control of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk as the United States said it will provide Ukraine with advanced rockets to help it force Moscow to negotiate an end to the war. read more. FIGHTING. * U.S. President Joe Biden...
POLITICS
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Grain on the move - A Turkish cargo ship has left Ukraine's Russian-occupied port of Mariupol after talks in Moscow about unblocking Ukraine's grain exports, Turkey's defence ministry says. "The meeting (between Turkish and Russian generals) in Moscow gave its first concrete result," the Turkish defence ministry says.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

956K+
Followers
463K+
Post
434M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy