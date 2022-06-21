VIDEO: Mr. Nice Guy with Angelus Bailey

Check out the teaser trailer for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, the upcoming comedy musical featuring Shawn Mendes as a singing crocodile. When the Primm family moves to New York City, their son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. However, all of that changes when he meets a singing crocodile called Lyle living in the attic. The two quickly become friends, but when Lyle's existence is threatened by the evil neighbor Mr. Grumps, the Primm's must work together with Lyle's charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti. Based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile stars Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Javier Bardem, Winslow Fegley, and Brett Gelman. It'll also feature original songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by the songwriting team behind The Greatest Showman. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile opens in US theaters on October 7, 2022.
