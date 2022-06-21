ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Bangor Band to kick off 163rd season

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was in 1859 that the Bangor Band...

Z107.3

Maine Savings Amphitheater Posts Sassy Response To Canceled Show

Summer officially arrived on Tuesday, and with that idea, dreams of hot nights of enjoying live music again on the Bangor Waterfront were born. Dierks Bentley was scheduled to kick things off, but unfortunately, the show had to be canceled with just a couple of days of notice to concertgoers.
Z107.3

Bangor Food Truck To Host Opening Day Pop-Up Party Thursday

My absolute favorite food truck is set to open for the summer of 2022!. I can't lie, I have a fairly huge love for food trucks. I really get excited when there are multiple trucks in one space at the same time, so it goes without saying that I have spent more than a few days on the Bangor Waterfront, and other places, sampling all kinds of mouth watering lunch-time treats, and the one I love the most is ready to get things rolling with a pop-up summer kickoff event!
BANGOR, ME
newscentermaine.com

New Bangor mural vibrantly illustrates downtown’s natural world

BANGOR, Maine — Downtown Bangor just became a little more colorful this week. Rock & Art Shop co-owner Annette Dodd, in collaboration with Midcoast artist Peter Walls, put the finishing touches on a vibrant, nature-inspired mural on Franklin Street Wednesday afternoon. The mural, behind the Bangor Post Office and...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor’s Dakin Pool will not open this summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Due to ongoing staffing shortages, Dakin Pool in Bangor will not open this summer. Bangor Parks and Recreation made that decision after meeting with its advisory committee Tuesday night. Officials told the committee it typically takes between 25 and 30 people to operate both of the...
BANGOR, ME
Bangor, ME
Entertainment
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
moneyinc.com

The Best Glamping Campgrounds in Maine

Maine is a state in the US New England region, bursting with natural attractions any adventurer will love. It is the home to the famous Acadia National Park, which houses abundant wildlife. Maine has over thirty mountain ranges with trails for every hiker, glamper, and sightseer if you’re a hiking enthusiast. If you long to have an excellent outdoor experience with nature but don’t want to compromise your home comforts, booking a good glamping campground can be a good idea. Here are the five best glamping campgrounds in Maine.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Boyfriend sought in death of retreat organizer at Acadia

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (AP) Police in Maine are searching for a man in connection with the hit-and-run death in Acadia National Park of the founder of a youth retreat. The crash on the campus of the Schoodic Institute within the park killed Nicole Mokeme, 35, some time between Saturday night and early Sunday. Police said the man sought in connection with the death had been in a relationship with Mokeme, the Portland Press Herald reported.
WINTER HARBOR, ME
Q106.5

This Village will Have the Most Hours of Summer Solstice Daylight in Maine

A small village in Maine will have nearly 16 hours of daylight on the longest day of the year. Summer officially arrives at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday, June 21. The summer solstice is the longest daylight of the year. According to the National Weather Service in Caribou, Bangor will see 15 hours, 35 minutes, and 25 seconds of daylight. The daylight will last the longest in Maine's most northern location.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

New group aims to shed light on what's happening in Maine district courts

A small pilot program is recruiting volunteers to visit, record and monitor what's happening in district courts in Maine. Under the CourtWatchME initiative, two Colby College students and a few other volunteers are visiting courtrooms in Augusta, Waterville and Skowhegan, recording and documenting court arraignments and publicizing the outcomes. Volunteers...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Statement from Reed Family Insurance Advisors

The Reed Family Insurance Advisors of Damariscotta is not affiliated in any way with the Harry E. Reed Insurance Agency in Millinocket. Like many, we became aware of several news stories published over the past 24 hours reporting on an offensive sign posted on the front door of this other agency containing racist stereotypes. It is important for our clients and our community to know that we here at Reed Family Insurance Advisors have no association with this agency and condemn the racist content presented in their sign.
MILLINOCKET, ME
Q97.9

Rockland is Warning People That Sometimes It Could Smell Yucky

Rockland just wants to warn people that sometimes this summer, a renovation they are working on might be stinky. That renovation happens to be an $11 million project to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant off Tillson Avenue. According to the Village Soup, a lot of the equipment used to take all the waste and make it disappear needs to be upgraded. Some of this equipment is so big, that they have to take out some outer walls of the building to get the old equipment out before they bring in the new equipment. Rockland Wastewater Plant Superintendent Terry Pinto told the Village Soup something very important,
ROCKLAND, ME
Kool AM

Late Night Weed Burning Leads To Rockland, Maine Fire

According to a report in the KJ, a little late night (or erly morning) weed burning led to a fire in downtown Rockland. But, we're not talking about marijuana (or pot, or grass, or the devli's lettuce, or... well, you get the idea). The person was trying to get rid of the pest plant kind of weeds.
ROCKLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor School Dept. sees an increase of homeless students

BANGOR — Bangor School Department has a total of 3,468 students, and of those, 70 students are experiencing homelessness. If a student wears the same clothes everyday to school, or lives in hotels, shelters, cars or transitional housing, those could be signs the child may be experiencing homelessness. Bangor...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

GOP Sen. Collins puts her Bangor home up for sale

BANGOR, Maine — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and her husband are putting their Bangor home on the market. The 4,250-square-foot house on West Broadway was built in 1909 and has an asking price of $727,000. The real estate listing was first reported by the Bangor Daily News. Collins and...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Race for State House District 73 Republican nomination getting a recount

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced on Wednesday a ballot recount in the race for the Republican nomination for State House District 73. It’s scheduled for Friday morning in Augusta. Unofficial, preliminary results show Michael Soboleski with 419 votes and Nancy Bessey with 413 votes.
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Flagg headed to FIBA World Cup after being named to Team USA U17 squad

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Cooper Flagg reached yet another milestone on Wednesday after being named as one of 12 to make Team USA’s U17 final roster. The 15-year-old from Newport was named a finalist for the roster on Monday, and will join the team in Spain in early July for the FIBA World Cup. In 2021, the team won the gold medal in the U16 division.
NEWPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Authorities responding to an incident in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an incident in Newburgh. We’re hearing reports that the incident is in the area of Miles Rd and Rte 202/Western Ave. Please avoid the area and expect delays. We will update this story...
NEWBURGH, ME

