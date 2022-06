Tryon’s most popular summer music series—Summer Tracks—welcomes Unspoken Tradition on Friday, July 1. Unspoken Tradition is about new, original Bluegrass. They bring a sound that’s both impassioned and nostalgic, hard-driving and sincere. Their 2019 release from Mountain Home Music Co., Myths We Tell Our Young, debuted at #5 on Billboard Bluegrass charts and has seen five top-charting radio singles, including a #1 spot on the Bluegrass Today chart for “Dark Side of the Mountain.” Their music reflects the ever-changing culture of Western and Central North Carolina which they call home. The band has earned a fervent following in the Southeast, selling out shows in Asheville, N.C., as well as the legendary Station Inn in Nashville, T.N.

