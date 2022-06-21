ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Master & Dynamic's MW75 headphones pair a fresh design with adaptive ANC

By B. Steele
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, Master & Dynamic has blended premium design with solid performance for its headphones. With its latest model, the company has refreshed the aesthetics on top of boosting the active noise cancellation (ANC) for more effective distraction blocking. Today, Master & Dynamic is debuting the MW75, a high-end set of...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Researchers built a low-cost camera system that recreates sound from vibrations

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have developed a camera system that can seemingly detect sound vibrations with a level of precision that makes it possible to recreate the audio without inference or a microphone. A team from CMU's School of Computer Science's Robotics Institute (RI) built the system, which has two cameras and a laser. It can detect "high-speed, low-amplitude surface vibrations" that the human eye can't see, the university said in a press release.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Engadget

Blackmagic's second-gen Pocket Cinema Camera 6K has a larger battery and a lower price

Blackmagic is finally updating the base Pocket Cinema Camera 6K with some welcome (if not earth-shattering) refinements. The company has introduced the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 with features borrowed from the Pro model, including its larger battery, swivelling touchscreen and support for a 1,280 x 960 OLED viewfinder. You can record video for longer while improving the composition of your shots, to put it simply.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: Dyson Deals, 49% Off Beats Studio Headphones & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. Beats. $350 $180 (49%) At the...
RETAIL
Gadget Flow

GE Profile Top Load 900 smart washing machine series features Alexa for personalization

Make doing the laundry more exciting with the GE Profile Top Load 900 smart washing machine series. With Alexa built in, these smart appliances allow you to dance to your favorite song, check the weather, and more. Simply ask Alexa to identify stains like deodorant, chocolate and more. You can even set a personalized clean cycle with specific care instructions or stain removal requests. Moreover, this smart washing machine series includes Enhanced Smarter Wash technology for a stronger, fresher clean every time. In fact, with this technology, you can select the desired power and care for your garments. Additionally, consider Smart Wash and Smart Rinse to minimize wash times and protect delicate fabrics. Finally, the Smart Dispense feature lets you scan your detergent type into the SmartHQ app, and the laundry unit will dispense the exact amount of detergent required per load.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Headphones#Noise Cancellation#Memory Foam#Master Dynamic
Engadget

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022)

Apple’s M2 chip gives the MacBook Pro a nice performance boost, but its Retina Display lacks ProMotion and the thin bezels we’d expect from a computer today. And with just 2 USB-C ports, it’s hard to recommend as a machine for professionals.
COMPUTERS
Daily Beast

This 4-in-1 Microwave Does the Work of Three Appliances

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Shopping for appliances presents no shortage of options these days. Whether you’re on the hunt for a fridge with a built-in coffee maker (yes, this really does exist!), a combination mop-vacuum, or a dishwasher you can control from your smartphone, the world is your oyster when it comes to state-of-the-art, innovative home appliances. Even the residential microwave is getting a major facelift.
RECIPES
geekwire.com

Two Amazon senior Black execs will depart in latest leadership shuffle

A pair of top Black leaders at Amazon who helped oversee the company’s e-commerce operations are departing:. Alicia Boler-Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment and a member of Amazon’s senior leadership team (S-team) Dave Bozeman, vice president of Amazon Transportation Services. Boler-Davis resigned to pursue new...
ECONOMY
Engadget

LG's latest flagship Atmos soundbar is now available for $1,799

LG has finally released the 2022 soundbars it introduced in January, and it won't surprise you to hear that you'll pay a hefty price for the attention-getting flagship model. The 9.1.5-channel S95QR (pictured above) costs $1,799 (already on sale for $1,499 at Amazon and LG) and stands out with an up-firing center channel as well as similarly vertical wireless rear speakers. A subwoofer is included, too. In theory, you'll have a better "perspective" with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio as well as clearer dialog. You can also expect HDMI 2.1 passthrough (with variable refresh rate and auto low-latency mode for gamers) as well as larger woofers and greater distances between speakers than previous models.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ANC
Engadget

Finding inspiration in color is easy with this $84 scanner

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. You can find inspiration just about anywhere, whether it’s the faded coating on a park...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Slack adds video and multi-person screen sharing to huddles

Is bringing more features to huddles, which as an ad hoc voice call option last June. While huddles will start as audio-only chats by default, you'll be able to switch on video as well. Video huddles can be opened in a separate window and you'll have the option to .
TECHNOLOGY
yankodesign.com

Bedside table designed with a detachable laptop tray lets you store devices, cords, books

There have been a lot of studies, mental health infographics, and memes that tell you to not take your smartphone or any other device to bed. But really, how many of us actually do that? So yes I admit I’m one of those who tried being gadget-less as I lie in bed and I lasted less than a week. And along with laptops and tablets and smartphones come the tangles of cords and chargers. So for people like me who can’t live without them, the next problem would be a side table that can handle all of that.
HOME & GARDEN
Engadget

The best bike accessories you can buy

Like a lot of people, I only recently began cycling. After more than a decade of not riding a bike, I bought my first one as an adult at the start of the pandemic and immediately fell in love with what it had to offer. Cycling was my escape from a world that didn’t make sense anymore. It has since become the primary way I stay fit, unwind after a long day and get to where I need to go.
BICYCLES
Tree Hugger

Midcentury Modernist Tiny House Includes a Micro-Gym

One great thing about tiny houses is that despite their smaller footprints, they aren't necessarily cookie-cutter affairs where one small size has to fit all. Indeed, in observing the fascinating evolution of tiny homes over the years, we've seen a wide range of clever customizations, some of which might include retractable roofs, beds that move up and down, stairs that slide into the wall, and rooftop patios—the sky's the limit when it comes to these versatile micro-homes.
HOME & GARDEN
PC Gamer

The latest Windows 11 update fixes game crash woes for some users

An optional Windows 11 update (opens in new tab) addresses a handful of issues for some users who are experiencing game crashes or are unable to upgrade to the latest version of Windows 11. It's part of the June 2022 monthly updates for Insiders, who can check out the fix before it's released en masse on July 12th for all.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Meta's latest auditory AIs promise a more immersive AR/VR experience

The Metaverse, as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg envisions it, will be a fully immersive virtual experience that rivals reality, at least from the waist up. But the visuals are only part of the overall Metaverse experience. “Getting spatial audio right is key to delivering a realistic sense of presence in...
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Robots learn to shape letters using Play-Doh

Humans aren't the only ones working with Play-Doh. MIT CSAIL researchers have created a system, RoboCraft, that teaches robots how to work with the kid-friendly goo. The platform first takes the image of a shape (in this case, a letter of the alphabet) and reinterprets it as a cluster of interlocking particles. The bot then uses a physics-oriented neural network to predict how its two "fingers" can manipulate those spheres to match the desired outcome. A predictive algorithm helps the machine plan its actions.
ENGINEERING
Engadget

Twitter brings its closed caption toggle to Android and iOS

Twitter is giving you the power to switch closed captions on or off on your mobile device. The social network has started rolling out a closed caption toggle to everyone on Android and iOS, a couple of months after it started testing the feature. So long as a video posted on the platform has available subtitles, you'll see a CC button at its top right portion — simply tap it to turn subtitles off or on.
INTERNET
Engadget

PCI Express 7 will be eight times faster than PCI Express 5

The PCI-SIG committee has unveiled the latest PCI Express 7.0 standard with blazing speeds, even as we still wait for two-generation-older PCIe 5 devices to arrive in quantity. Set to launch in 2025 and probably hit shelves around 2027, PCIe 7 will offer up to 512 GB/s of throughput, 8 times that of the latest PCI Express 5.0 speeds.
COMPUTERS
Today's Transitions

Pump Up the Volume: Gadgets for Improving Your Hearing

As you add another candle to your birthday cake, you might begin to notice that your hearing isn’t as sharp as it once was. It might be brought to your attention by loved ones complaining that the TV or radio is too loud, or you might find it increasingly difficult to follow conversations in noisy rooms or restaurants. Dr. Ingrid Edwards, the audiology team leader at Heuser Hearing Institute, suggests two types of products that can help whether or not you wear a hearing aid. But regardless of your hearing needs, remember to use earplugs or protective ear gear when engaged in any noisy activity, and consult a hearing specialist before inserting any device in your ear.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

No Man's Sky will land on Nintendo Switch on October 7th

Will make its long-awaited arrival on Nintendo Switch on October 7th. The Switch version was previously , so that marks a delay of at least a couple of weeks. The sandbox survival title landed on PC and PlayStation 4 in 2016 and Xbox One two years later, so its Switch debut has been a long time coming. From the jump, Switch players will have access to all of the and Hello Games has brought to No Man's Sky since its rocky launch. The game's in a than it was at the outset.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy