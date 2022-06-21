2 from Carthage heading to American Legion Boys State

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Linda E. Towne, 78, of 607 State Street died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY where she had been a patient for a few days. Linda was born on December 29, 1943, in Hammond, NY to the late Oliver & Ruby (Smith) Gordinier. She attended school at the Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Linda was primarily a homemaker. Services will be held privately by the family. She married Donald Leroy Towne on February 8, 1960, in Harrisville, New York. Mr. Towne died in 1971. Linda is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Towne Morgan, Carthage; a stepson, Anthony Sakowski, Jr., North Carolina; a special friend, Tanya Hanzel, of Carthage and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by many siblings, Thelma Marcellus, Leonna Pennock, Muriel Slate, Llewyln Gordinier, Oliver Gordinier, Anita Ellis, Merrill Gordinier, and a son- in law Titus Briscoe Morgan. She will be dearly missed, she was the most loving, caring person and would do anything for anyone. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey F. Sauter, 66, of State Route 26, passed away at his home on June 21, 2022. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Monsignor Dennis Duprey officiating. Burial will follow in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the Mass, at the church. Contributions may be made to the Lowville Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Search and Rescue, 7740 W. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Italian American Civic Association recognized the Graf and Gaffney award winners at the club on Bellew Avenue in Watertown. The top male and female athletes from Watertown High School and IHC were honored at a dinner Wednesday night. After a couple of years off...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Anthony “John” Futia, 88, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Watertown on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. John was born in Pyrites, New York on November 19, 1933,...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Dolce, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, June 21st at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. She was 88 years old. Born in Gouverneur October 07, 1933, Susan was a daughter of John and Mayvis (LaVack) Whitmore. Following her high school graduation Susan graduated from Mercy Hospital School of nursing in 1954. Early in her career Susan primarily worked in various New York City Hospitals. She eventually returned to the north country to work for and retire from Jefferson County Public Health following 16 years of service.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County’s Teen Center offers a variety of youth activities and educational programs. Preventative programs manager Melissa Shova and Jason Miles, who’s been going to the Teen Center for six years, briefed us about it on 7 News This Morning.
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard C. Baker, 77, formerly of LaFargeville passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, while being a resident at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown since August 2019. Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 29, at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown from 5:00 - 7:00pm. Funeral services...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Duane R. Lehman, 68, of 24300 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. He is survived by his beloved wife, Wendy; two sons and daughters-in-law, Nathan A. and Sarah of Watertown; Trevor Jon and Erika Lehman of Baldwinsville; one granddaughter, Olivia Lehman; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bill and Judi Houppert of Lowville; Lawrence Jr. and Kathleen Woodruff of Canastota, NY; a niece, Meghann and Ross Piciucco of Fayetteville; aunts and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Myron (Mike) and LaJune Lehman and a sister, Janell L. Woodruff.
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Stephen “Steve” Pask, 73, passed away early in the morning on June 10th at his place of residence at St Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg, NY. He was surrounded by family and friends in his last days. Arrangements are under the care...
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Cynthia Marie Kelley Murray, 68, of Pierrepont, passed away on June 22, 2022 after a battle with cancer. Cindy was born on April 25th, 1954 to Howard and Rosalind “Rody” Kelley in Potsdam, NY. After graduating from Potsdam High School in 1972, Cindy went on to study education at SUNY Canton. Cindy wed her high school sweetheart Richard on September 1st, 1973, going on to have four children, Mark (Michelle Newton) of Parishville, NY, Megan (Tim Wood) of Pierrepont, NY, Matthew (Jennifer Bronson) of Pierrepont, NY, and Michael (Mika Narita) USAF stationed in VA. The pride and joy of Cindy’s life were her five grandchildren Kaitlyn, Jacob, Taylor, Shawn, and Ryan. Cindy was predeceased by her brothers George and Andrew, and her sister Lynn. She is survived by her sister Karen (William) Mulvaugh of Shalotte, North Carolina, and sister Mary-Louise (Gary) Carlson of Ashland, Massachusetts. Cindy was an active member for many years as reader in the First Church of Christ Scientist in Potsdam and enjoyed attending to the Reading Room. She provided home health care for end-of-life care in many family’s homes. She was well-known for her loving, patient, caring, and compassionate nature. She enjoyed antiquing and was a member of the Potsdam Antiques Club. Cindy did clerical work for Aeon Distributors and ran the Butternut Ridge Bed and Breakfast with her husband for over 20 years in Pierrepont. She served on the Potsdam Figure Skating Board in the 90′s. Cindy and family greatly enjoyed summers at her sister Mary-Louise Carlson’s Sterling Pond camp. She enjoyed cheering for her Clarkson Golden Knights men’s hockey team. Her positive and loving support was always an uplifting force in our lives. We will miss Cindy greatly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests kind thoughts and memories of Cindy be shared. She was looking forward to her 50th High School Reunion and 49th Wedding Anniversary this summer. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Garner Funeral Service. Condolences for the Murray family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
YORK, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Spero Dephtereos of York, PA died on October 21, 2021 at the age of 89. He was for many years the President and owner of Guildcraft, Inc., a York-based manufacturer of a variety of products for the foam and styrofoam industry. He was born on June...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Michael J. Nugent, age 36 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Monday (June 27, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00am until the time of the service. Mr. Nugent passed away on Wednesday (June 22, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Betty J. Hull, 89, of 1010 Washington St., Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully June 22, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. It was her wish to donate her body to Upstate Medical University Anatomical Gift Program.
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth “Heimer” F. Strife, 89, of Convent St., Croghan, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Lewis County General Hospital shortly after being admitted after being stricken at home. Born April 13, 1933 in Croghan, NY, a son of Anthony P. and Veronica...
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A biomass plant that provides Fort Drum with 100 percent of its energy could close next year after legislation supporting its operations failed to make it through Albany. The 32 employees who work at the biomass facility on Fort Drum were told this week...
YORK, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Margaret “Peg” (Pickett) Dephtereos, 95, died on Monday, June 6, surrounded by her six beloved children. She was born July 11, 1926, in Frankfort, New York, to Heenan and Ella (Whalen) Pickett. She graduated from Ilion High School and attended SUNY Cortland before going to work for the New York Telephone Company. Her work brought her to Watertown, where she met her husband, Joseph Dephtereos at the Crystal Restaurant. They married in October 1953 and shared over 68 years together, raising six kids and making sure to always kiss goodnight.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kevin G. Therrin, 70, St. Regis Falls and formerly of Watertown, passed away Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with his family at his side. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A complete obituary will follow.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Noon Rotary Club will host the Concert in the Park on June 30. Carl McLaughlin appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event at Watertown’s Thompson Park. Watch his interview above. The Double Barrel Blues Band will...
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Paul T. Adams, Sr., 70, of River Street, passed away late Thursday evening, June 16, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. A graveside service with Military Honors will be at a later date and time to be announced in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. There are no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week we’ve been hearing from some of the candidates in next week’s primary elections. First @ 5 anchor John Moore sat down with the two Republicans vying for the state’s 116th Assembly seat. Susan Duffy is up against Scott Gray. Duffy’s...
