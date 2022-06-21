Tesla's New Vegan Interior Is Laughably Expensive

The BMW XM will, without a doubt, be the brand's most controversial vehicle ever. It couldn't ruffle more feathers if it tried, and although it will be toned down somewhat from the Concept XM shown to the world last year, it will still be an ungainly machine that does not deserve to be BMW M's halo car. How do we know it will be ungainly? Well, we recently saw the non-M version (we're confused too) struggle around the Nurburgring, and based on the reports of our spy photographers, the M model you see here is not performing much better.

