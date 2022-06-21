Tesla's New Vegan Interior Is Laughably Expensive

The range of an electric vehicle is a huge concern for a lot of buyers. It's the whole reason we did a road trip in a Mercedes EQS, proving that for some EV cars, range anxiety is in the rearview mirror. Mercedes proved that point again with its Vision EQXX Concept. Previously, it set a new efficiency record by driving from Stuttgart, Germany to Cassis, France, covering a distance of 621 miles. Now, the Vision EQXX has beaten that target in a big way, going from Stuttgart all the way across the English Channel to Silverstone, UK. The route itself covered 747 miles of real-world conditions, with several unplanned diversions. In all, the Vision EQXX managed a staggering 8.3kWh/62 miles, or 62.13 mi/kWh in good ol' 'Murica units. That's a staggering 406.1 MPGe. The EQS Sedan can't do that.
Comments / 0