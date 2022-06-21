ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead inside vehicle after shooting in SE Portland

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found dead inside a vehicle in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood after a reported shooting Monday night, officials said.

At 10:09 p.m. Portland police responded to Raymond City Park off SE Liebe Street.

The victim reportedly got inside a vehicle after being shot, then left the scene.

PPB said the man was later found near SE 122nd Avenue and Division Street. PPB said a responding sergeant went to provide first aid, but the man was already deceased.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.

Comments / 8

tasha
3d ago

I wonder do anyone ever think when reading how it's almost always something happens and police shows after. I wonder did barrels work that Jo Hardesty put down for gun violence

Nancy Taylor
3d ago

I no longer even recognize the city where I grew up in some 50 years ago!

lalanni
3d ago

east portland is so bad. i grew up and lived there for 40 years. this is what happens when u disrespect and defund ur police. this is what a democratic ran state looks like. get that hardesty out and all other demos before there is no more oregon left to love. demos already ruiined it so far lets see if we can bring it back from the clutches of the democrats. vote republican please for the love of god vote republican. i dont wanna move out of my.own state

