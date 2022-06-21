BREAKING: Fire destroys businesses and displaces residents in Lynnwood

Fire crews are working to put out a "stubborn" fire that ripped through several businesses early Tuesday in Lynnwood. South County Fire said firefighters were on scene around midnight in the 19100 block of State Route 99. No injuries were reported in the fire. The businesses impacted include a sign...
On Tuesday morning, five people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Lynnwood. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place a little before 10 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 at 164th Street Southwest. The preliminary investigation showed that both vehicles were traveling northbound on Interstate 5 when the Everett man’s vehicle veered left into the second vehicle, driven by a 36-year-old woman.
LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 21, 2022 – The Lynnwood Police is asking for the public’s assistance in bringing these two alleged thieves to justice. The two male suspects pictured below stole at least $400,000 worth of collectable books, comic books, baseball/football cards and other memorabilia from CubeSmart Storage in Lynnwood located at 19331 Hwy 99.
EVERETT, Wash. - FOX 13 News dug into the records of a home in Everett, where a double fatal shooting happened earlier this week, and discovered the property has caused issues in the past. On Monday, Evert Police responded to a home on the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue, for...
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Police are searching for a burglar who smashed the side of a bank with a stolen front-loader, and tried stealing money from the ATM Wednesday evening. According to the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), at around 7:15 p.m., witnesses saw a man crashing the front-loader into the Chase Bank building at 4001 Alderwood Mall Boulevard. Witnesses say the man rammed the corner of the building three times, tearing out the wall and scattering debris all over the parking lot.
Five people, including a Lynnwood woman, were transported to Everett’s Providence Hospital with injuries Tuesday morning after their vehicle was struck by another vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 at 164th Street Southwest. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash — a...
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were briefly shut down in Marysville on Wednesday after a baby cow was stuck in a median, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. All lanes on northbound I-5 near 156th Street Northeast were blocked just after 3 p.m. as crews...
SEATTLE — Linda and Mark McClamrock slept through the gunshots outside their home in Seattle's Alki neighborhood Wednesday morning. ”Four of the plates in here were broken and she thought, did we have an earthquake?” Mark said. When they took the plates out of the cupboard, they discovered...
On Monday night, eight people suffered injuries following a head-on collision near the town of Snohomish. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash was reported at about 9:41 p.m. on State Route 2, just east of 88th Street Southeast. The early reports showed that a Cadillac crashed head-on into a Toyota Sienna after the eastbound Cadillac veered into the westbound lane.
SEATTLE — We've been feeling the pain at the pump for a while now. Washington State has some of the highest gas prices in the country. In our state, the most expensive gas is in San Juan County. It's no mystery why people love living on Washington's San Juan...
Seattle police are investigating after a woman was stabbed during a robbery at her apartment building in the 500 block of Rainier Avenue South on Wednesday night, the police department announced. At 11:56 p.m., police were called to the building for reports of a stabbing. According to police, the woman...
COUPEVILLE, Wash. — One of the oldest buildings on Whidbey Island is severely damaged after a semi-truck crashed into it Sunday while driving along State Route 20. “I’m trying to hold back the tears, it’s hard,” said Marjory Homon. It’s been a difficult 24 hours for this tight-knit community.
TACOMA, Wash. — Theresa Power-Drutis has been living in her Tacoma neighborhood on South G Street for over 40 years. While she’s seen the city change, one thing has remained constant: everyone has been welcomed, including campers and people who were unhoused. But now she says it’s been...
On Tuesday, a woman was hurt after her vehicle fell into Lake Washington in Renton. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash was reported at 8:30 a.m. on the end of Gene Coulon Memorial Park. The early reports showed that a vehicle ended up in Lake Washington for undetermined reasons. The driver of the vehicle was reported to be treading water.
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Two men linked to dozens of car break-ins in King County pleaded not guilty Thursday. Prosecutors said Jhonny Taylor and Dominique Callier are linked to a string of car prowls at the Coal Creek Trailhead in Bellevue. Hikers said the recent arrests bring some relief, while...
SILVERDALE, Wash. — It's a service station that serves more than gas. At a Shell station in Silverdale, you’ll also find Unko’s Kitchen where Mark Labalan and his family cook and serve island fare. “Fresh food every day. It's served with aloha, decent prices, great food,” said...
On Monday night, a car slammed into a guardrail in Tacoma. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place on eastbound state Route 512, on the exit-ramp to Portland Avenue. The early reports showed that a 2020 McLaren 600LT smashed into a guardrail for undetermined reasons. The driver of the expensive British sports car fled the scene after the collision.
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or tune into the CHS Scanner page. Gay bar threat: SPD say they are investigating a...
SEATTLE — A crash caused significant backups on northbound I-5 in Seattle Thursday evening. The crash near Mercer Street initially blocked three lanes. One vehicle flipped over. The total number of vehicles involved is unknown. There are no known injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
