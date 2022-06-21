ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

BREAKING: Fire destroys businesses and displaces residents in Lynnwood

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree businesses were destroyed and residents...

Several businesses burn in 'stubborn' overnight fire in Lynnwood

Fire crews are working to put out a "stubborn" fire that ripped through several businesses early Tuesday in Lynnwood. South County Fire said firefighters were on scene around midnight in the 19100 block of State Route 99. No injuries were reported in the fire. The businesses impacted include a sign...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Nationwide Report

5 people hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Lynnwood (Lynnwood, WA)

On Tuesday morning, five people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Lynnwood. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place a little before 10 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 at 164th Street Southwest. The preliminary investigation showed that both vehicles were traveling northbound on Interstate 5 when the Everett man’s vehicle veered left into the second vehicle, driven by a 36-year-old woman.
LYNNWOOD, WA
BREAKING: Lynnwood police needs your help to catch two thieves

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 21, 2022 – The Lynnwood Police is asking for the public’s assistance in bringing these two alleged thieves to justice. The two male suspects pictured below stole at least $400,000 worth of collectable books, comic books, baseball/football cards and other memorabilia from CubeSmart Storage in Lynnwood located at 19331 Hwy 99.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Lynnwood police search for burglar who stole a front-loader and rammed it into a bank

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Police are searching for a burglar who smashed the side of a bank with a stolen front-loader, and tried stealing money from the ATM Wednesday evening. According to the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), at around 7:15 p.m., witnesses saw a man crashing the front-loader into the Chase Bank building at 4001 Alderwood Mall Boulevard. Witnesses say the man rammed the corner of the building three times, tearing out the wall and scattering debris all over the parking lot.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Lynnwood woman among those injured in I-5 crash at 164th St SW Tuesday morning

Five people, including a Lynnwood woman, were transported to Everett’s Providence Hospital with injuries Tuesday morning after their vehicle was struck by another vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 at 164th Street Southwest. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash — a...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Nationwide Report

8 people, including 5 children hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)

On Monday night, eight people suffered injuries following a head-on collision near the town of Snohomish. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash was reported at about 9:41 p.m. on State Route 2, just east of 88th Street Southeast. The early reports showed that a Cadillac crashed head-on into a Toyota Sienna after the eastbound Cadillac veered into the westbound lane.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Woman stabbed, robbed at Seattle apartment building

Seattle police are investigating after a woman was stabbed during a robbery at her apartment building in the 500 block of Rainier Avenue South on Wednesday night, the police department announced. At 11:56 p.m., police were called to the building for reports of a stabbing. According to police, the woman...
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

Driver leaves the scene after a car crashes into a guardrail in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Monday night, a car slammed into a guardrail in Tacoma. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place on eastbound state Route 512, on the exit-ramp to Portland Avenue. The early reports showed that a 2020 McLaren 600LT smashed into a guardrail for undetermined reasons. The driver of the expensive British sports car fled the scene after the collision.
TACOMA, WA
One car flips over after crash on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — A crash caused significant backups on northbound I-5 in Seattle Thursday evening. The crash near Mercer Street initially blocked three lanes. One vehicle flipped over. The total number of vehicles involved is unknown. There are no known injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SEATTLE, WA

