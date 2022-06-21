BREAKING: Fire destroys businesses and displaces residents in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Police are searching for a burglar who smashed the side of a bank with a stolen front-loader, and tried stealing money from the ATM Wednesday evening. According to the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), at around 7:15 p.m., witnesses saw a man crashing the front-loader into the Chase Bank building at 4001 Alderwood Mall Boulevard. Witnesses say the man rammed the corner of the building three times, tearing out the wall and scattering debris all over the parking lot.

