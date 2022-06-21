ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Missing Hopkinsville Woman Located

By John Godsey
wkdzradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hopkinsville woman that was reported missing Monday has been located...

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkdzradio.com

Woman Charged In Hopkinsville Shooting

A Hopkinsville woman has been charged after a shooting on East 18th Street near Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area after 45-year-old David Powell showed up at Jennie Stuart Medical Center with gunshot wounds and 28-year-old Taraneisha Quarles of Hopkinsville called reporting an altercation.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Elkton Fiery Crash

A Campbellsville man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on West Main Street in Elkton Friday morning. Elkton Police say 68-year-old Tommy Pyles was westbound when for an unknown reason his car ran off the road and struck a utility pole. The utility pole broke in half and the vehicle...
ELKTON, KY
whopam.com

Man injured in fiery Elkton wreck

Elkton police have released additional details on an fiery accident Friday morning on West Main Street that shut down traffic, caused minor injuries to the driver and knocked out power to some. Captain Jakop Smith says 68-year old Tommy Pyles of Campbellsville went off West Main for unknown reasons near...
ELKTON, KY
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit

A Hopkinsville man was charged after a vehicle and foot pursuit in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a car on East 9th Street at Woodmill Road and the driver fled leading them on a short pursuit. The pursuit ended at King Drive and Poplar Street...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash

A man and woman were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Pilot Rock Road near the intersection of Butler Road in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was southbound when for an unknown reason the driver lost control and ran off the road. The...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Several Acres Burned In Crofton Field Fire

A field fire on William Lile Road in Crofton burned several acres of land Thursday afternoon. Crofton Firefighters say 25 acres of land were burned but they were able to quickly extinguish a combine keeping the damage to a minimum. Crofton Fire Department was assisted by Westside and Lacy fire...
CROFTON, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Shot Several Times In Hopkinsville

A man was shot several times during an altercation in an East 18th Street home Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area after a man showed up at Jennie Stuart Medical Center with gunshot wounds and a woman called reporting an altercation. The man was flown...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Hopkinsville Police
wkdzradio.com

Eddyville Woman Charged With Drug Possession

An Eddyville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Christian County Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped Shealyn Duvall on Kentucky 1682 near Pennyrile Parkway for expired registration and during the stop, she was not able to show proof of valid insurance.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Highway 41 Yard Sale is this weekend

Bargain hunters will be traveling from Henderson to Guthrie Friday and Saturday for the Highway 41 Yard Sale. That route goes many miles through Christian County and Visit Hopkinsville Executive Director Brooke Jung says the sale will bring many people into the region looking for deals. She says many of...
GUTHRIE, KY
whopam.com

Catalytic converter theft reported to HPD

A theft investigation is underway after a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle early Wednesday morning on North Cherokee Trace Boulevard in Hopkinsville. The part valued at about $1,600 was removed from an automobile at about 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Cherokee Trace, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, which does not list any named suspects.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wkdzradio.com

Princess Theater Fatal Shooting Case Continued

A Cadiz man charged with murder in connection to a shooting outside the Princess Theater in Hopkinsville last year appeared for a pretrial conference in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. 22-year old Deovion Day is charged with murder, first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The...
CADIZ, KY
whvoradio.com

Names Released In Pembroke Road Crash

Police have released the names of five people injured in a wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Way in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 58-year-old Mickey Ward of Hopkinsville was on Pembroke Road when it collided with a truck driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Crumpton of Russell Springs that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Way.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

HPD investigating early morning shooting incident

Hopkinsville police are investigating after a man arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Wednesday morning with gunshot wounds. Investigation led officers to a home in the 1400 block of East 18th Street, where a woman had called police to report an altercation. The man who was shot was later...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Found Hiding In Hollowed Out Dresser Arrested

A man was arrested on several warrants after he was found hiding in a Hopkinsville home Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory Pryor was found hiding in a hollowed-out dresser in a rear bedroom of a West 7th Street home. He was arrested on two warrants for...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Warren Co. Coroner’s Office trying to track down woman’s family members

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County’s Coroner Office is trying to track down family members of a woman who recently died at the Medical Center. According to officials, 50-year-old Vickie Pearcy of Somerset died at the Bowling Green Medical Center on June 18. She was born on November 3, 1971. The coroner’s office says she has a brother.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy