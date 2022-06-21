Missing Hopkinsville Woman Located

A Hopkinsville woman has been charged after a shooting on East 18th Street near Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area after 45-year-old David Powell showed up at Jennie Stuart Medical Center with gunshot wounds and 28-year-old Taraneisha Quarles of Hopkinsville called reporting an altercation.
Elkton police have released additional details on an fiery accident Friday morning on West Main Street that shut down traffic, caused minor injuries to the driver and knocked out power to some. Captain Jakop Smith says 68-year old Tommy Pyles of Campbellsville went off West Main for unknown reasons near...
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a vehicle and foot pursuit in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a car on East 9th Street at Woodmill Road and the driver fled leading them on a short pursuit. The pursuit ended at King Drive and Poplar Street...
A man and woman were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Pilot Rock Road near the intersection of Butler Road in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was southbound when for an unknown reason the driver lost control and ran off the road. The...
A field fire on William Lile Road in Crofton burned several acres of land Thursday afternoon. Crofton Firefighters say 25 acres of land were burned but they were able to quickly extinguish a combine keeping the damage to a minimum. Crofton Fire Department was assisted by Westside and Lacy fire...
An Eddyville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Christian County Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped Shealyn Duvall on Kentucky 1682 near Pennyrile Parkway for expired registration and during the stop, she was not able to show proof of valid insurance.
Bargain hunters will be traveling from Henderson to Guthrie Friday and Saturday for the Highway 41 Yard Sale. That route goes many miles through Christian County and Visit Hopkinsville Executive Director Brooke Jung says the sale will bring many people into the region looking for deals. She says many of...
A theft investigation is underway after a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle early Wednesday morning on North Cherokee Trace Boulevard in Hopkinsville. The part valued at about $1,600 was removed from an automobile at about 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Cherokee Trace, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, which does not list any named suspects.
A Cadiz man charged with murder in connection to a shooting outside the Princess Theater in Hopkinsville last year appeared for a pretrial conference in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. 22-year old Deovion Day is charged with murder, first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The...
A law enforcement raid on a Beaver Dam motorcycle shop resulted in the seizure of a “large quantity of methamphetamine,” cash, firearms and the arrest of the bike shop owner along with three others. On Tuesday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, and Beaver Dam...
Police have released the names of five people injured in a wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Way in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 58-year-old Mickey Ward of Hopkinsville was on Pembroke Road when it collided with a truck driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Crumpton of Russell Springs that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Way.
A man was arrested on several warrants after he was found hiding in a Hopkinsville home Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory Pryor was found hiding in a hollowed-out dresser in a rear bedroom of a West 7th Street home. He was arrested on two warrants for...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County’s Coroner Office is trying to track down family members of a woman who recently died at the Medical Center. According to officials, 50-year-old Vickie Pearcy of Somerset died at the Bowling Green Medical Center on June 18. She was born on November 3, 1971. The coroner’s office says she has a brother.
Clarksville, TN – According to the Clarksville Police Department, this incident occurred right before 7 p.m. on June 10. It happened at the YMCA located at 260 Hillcrest Drive. Police officials said that an unknown black male was in a black Chevy Equinox with a Connecticut tag. The tag...
