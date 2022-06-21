Missing Hopkinsville Woman Located

A theft investigation is underway after a catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle early Wednesday morning on North Cherokee Trace Boulevard in Hopkinsville. The part valued at about $1,600 was removed from an automobile at about 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Cherokee Trace, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, which does not list any named suspects.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO