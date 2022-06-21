ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Looking For Bachelor's Degree In The Business Of Cannabis? Two Universities - Oaksterdam & Golden Gate Team Up On This

By Nina Zdinjak
 3 days ago
Oaksterdam University (OU) confirmed Tuesday educational partnership with Golden Gate University (GGU) that will enable students to transfer credits from Oaksterdam Certification Courses - including Business of Cannabis - toward their Bachelor’s Degree at GGU. It is the first partnership of its kind.

OU graduates may transfer up to 18 credits of corresponding OU courses, with a minimum passing score of 80%, to GGU. The following courses qualify for transfer credits:

  • Business of Cannabis — 6 credits
  • Horticulture — 6 credits
  • Extraction and Manufacturing — 6 credits

The partnership allows Oaksterdam to offer students a pathway to an accredited degree, and GGU to provide a pathway to careers in cannabis, America’s fastest-growing industry. The field is adding an average of 280 jobs per day to the U.S. economy, according to the 2022 Leafly Jobs Report. With 33% job growth from 2021, there is soaring demand for employees in a wide variety of cannabis-related fields. More colleges and universities across the country are scrambling to add cannabis curriculum to their course offerings, and this is where Oaksterdam steps in.

“Improving education and outcomes is our legacy. As the world’s first cannabis college, Oaksterdam was founded in 2007 and provides quality training to the cannabis industry. Now, we are thrilled to be extending our Certification Program learning outcomes for students at GGU,” stated OU executive chancellor Dale Sky Jones. “This is the crucial step for pairing traditional academia to make cannabis practitioner degrees actionable and accessible.”

Oaksterdam’s certification courses help prepare students for work in cannabis cultivation, dispensary sales and management, extraction labs, and product manufacturing. Beyond jobs directly in the field, OU’s Business of Cannabis Certification Course gives students broad knowledge to start their own business, or serve the industry through ancillary professions like law, finance, human resources, marketing, and technology.

According to Nate Hinerman, GGU’s Dean of the School of Undergraduate Studies, GGU has a rich history of supporting the educational goals of self-made individuals, and the new partnership with Oaksterdam aligns with that mission.

"Golden Gate University welcomes students from Oaksterdam University to earn their bachelor's degree in business at GGU,” said Hinerman, PhD, LMFT. “Since our founding, our practical degree programs have helped advance the careers of business leaders who bring a uniquely San Francisco spirit of innovation to their studies. This partnership and pathway program is an exciting opportunity for GGU graduates to excel in the rapidly emerging cannabis industry."

Photo: Courtesy of Brett Jordan on Unsplash

