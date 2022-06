Dog and cat owners are going to be able to save some money on microchipping their pets thanks to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. Through the rest of this month, the shelter is offering that service for just $25.99 to celebrate of the passage of Lulu's Law by the Albany County Legislature. The measure allows stray cats to find a home faster by lowering the time they're held in shelters from five days to three if their owner can't be found. Anyone who wants to sign up their pet for microchipping can fill out a form on the humane society's website.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO