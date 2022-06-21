ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

WeChat To Ban Accounts Engaged With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Or NFTs

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mg5aS_0gHBY99h00

In a recent move to crackdown on the rising interest in cryptocurrency in China, Tencent Holdings Ltd TCEHY-owned social media platform WeChat has announced policies to ban accounts related to crypto or non-fungible tokens (NFT).

What Happened: According to recently updated policies of WeChat, the platform will either restrict or ban social accounts involved with the issuance, trading, and financing of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, or Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and NFTs.

The policy further added that such accounts would fall under the "illegal business" category since the country has imposed a blanket ban on digital currencies.

The new guidelines also cover secondary NFT trading, with the policies noting that "accounts that provide services or content related to the secondary transaction of digital collections shall also be dealt with in accordance with this article."

"Once such violations are discovered, the WeChat public platform will, according to the severity of the violations, order the violating official accounts to rectify within a time limit and restrict some functions of the account until the permanent account is banned," the guidelines added.

The developments were highlighted by Hong Kong-based crypto analyst Wu Blockchain (Colin Wu), who pointed out the significance of the recent action given that the Chinese social media has more than 1.1 billion daily users.

The move came a month after China showed an explicit interest in the ups and downs of the crypto market on Weibo during the Terra LUNA/USD crash. As the crypto market slumped, the hashtag "#luna" shot up to the list of top ten keywords on Weibo — which is used by 570 million people monthly.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tencent OTC shares closed 1.17% higher on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is officially trading in...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Dogecoin#Web3 Technology#Web3 Investment#Tencent Holdings Ltd#Tcehy#Wechat#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Ethereum Eth Usd#Chinese
Motley Fool

2 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

The boom in global semiconductor sales should ensure robust growth at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Meta Platforms' massive user base should help it take advantage of the digital marketing boom. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
China
Benzinga

Is Vladimir Putin Terminally Ill? This Is What Kremlin Spokesman Has To Say

A Kremlin spokesman laughed off rumors about Russian President Vladimir Putin being terminally ill, insisting that Putin is "fighting fit" and even playing sports. What Happened: Kremlin diplomat Dmitry Peskov dismissed Putin's grueling health condition rumors after NBC News' Keir Simmons pointed out a recent clip in an interview showing the Russian President "limping, shaking and gripping a table," The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin (DOGE) was created as a cheerful alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum in 2013. It is based on Litecoin and uses the same proof-of-work technology. Dogecoin initially started as a joke based on a popular meme featuring a Shiba Inu (a Japanese breed of dog); however, today, it is one of the most popular coins in the cryptocurrency space.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Can Ethereum Reach $5,000?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Since its founding in 2015, Ethereum (ETH 9.12%)...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Ethereum Classic Falls With Bitcoin, Ethereum But Here's Why The Crypto's Trend May Reverse

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was trading about 5% lower on Wednesday, in sympathy with Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which were sliding over 2% and 4%, respectively. Ethereum Classic provided a relief bounce for traders between June 18 and June 21, soaring 36% to top out at the $16.97 level on Tuesday. The move higher over that timeframe negated the downtrend Ethereum Classic had been trading in since May 25, but an uptrend has yet to be confirmed.
MARKETS
Benzinga

US LNG Exports To China Plummet By 95%: What You Need To Know

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China between February and April is down by 95% from the same period one year earlier, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Chinese government data. At the same time, LNG exports from Russia to China increased by 50% year-over-year for the same period.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
52K+
Followers
142K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy