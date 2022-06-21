ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

SD Social Studies Standards Revisions Continue

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Dakota Education Department restarted the process to revise Social Studies standards in May. That followed proposed...

wnax.com

SD Regents Approve On Campus Alcohol Policy

During their meeting at USD in Vermillion this week, the South Dakota Board of Regents unanimously approved an expanded alcohol sales policy for public universities. The policy allows the six universities governed by the Board to extend the sale of alcoholic beverages into general admission areas of performing arts and athletic events.
VERMILLION, SD
wnax.com

Governor Noem Talks Agriculture At Summit

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem addressed the attendees of the Governor’s Ag Summit on Wednesday saying food security is tied to national security. She praised the efforts of farmers and ranchers and others associated with agriculture. Noem says agriculture leads the state’s economy. Noem acknowledged many of the challenges South Dakota agriculture has endured during the last few years. Governor Noem talked about the importance of agriculture to the state of South Dakota. The South Dakota governor urged farmers and ranchers to talk to their federal elected officials about the upcoming farm bill legislation. She says while she was a member of Congress, her discussions with farmers and ranchers proved to be most valuable.
AGRICULTURE
wnax.com

South Dakota Ag Secretary Contemplates Lifting Poultry Exhibition Band

South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture Hunter Roberts says he is still looking at whether to lift the band on poultry exhibitions following the outbreak of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or referred to as the bird flu. Roberts spoke with WNAX radio on Wednesday during the Governor’s Agriculture Summit. He says earlier this spring South Dakota was hit hard by the bird flu, especially with the state’s turkey production.
AGRICULTURE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Republican Party convention opens today

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The South Dakota Republican Party Convention opens this morning at the Watertown Event Center. Delegates from across the state will gather to set the party platform, resolutions, and select the site of the next state convention. Convention delegates will nominate their candidates for the November general election on...
WATERTOWN, SD
State
South Dakota State
wnax.com

Minnesota Ag In The Classroom

Minnesota Department of Agriculture is inviting teachers to participate in one of five “Teacher Agriculture Tours.” Sue Knott serves as the Educational Specialist with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. She says agriculture can be woven into a school’s curriculum quite easily. Knott says it is important for teachers to have a better understanding of agriculture, and how it affects all Minnesotans. The first tour began on Tuesday, June 21st, and Knott says it will focus on agriculture and geography, covering both local and global. Knott says the teacher ag tour will also visit an historic apple farm as well as an alfalfa farm. Four other and different tours are planned for the remaining summer months.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

More people going childless despite SD’s high fertility rates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Skyrocketing gas prices, inflation, a rise in mass shootings, climate change and lack of affordable housing: These are just some of the issues young people are taking into consideration when deciding to have children. 28-year-old Kelsey Thornton and her boyfriend have been together for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

12 community leaders to run 437 miles for suicide prevention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The aim of the 437 Project is to create awareness of the connection between physical and mental wellness. Each year, over 48,000 people in the United States die by suicide leaving behind thousands of loved ones to endure this life-changing loss, according to a press release.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Social Studies
sdpb.org

South Dakota sites included in federal agency's phase-out of single-use plastics

A federal department's decision to eliminate single-use plastics will affect a number of South Dakota sites. The Department of Interior recently announced its goal to phase out single-use plastics by 2032 on land the department manages. In South Dakota, that includes National Park Service sites such as Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Badlands National Park, Wind Cave National Park and Jewel Cave National Monument. The Department of Interior also oversees the Bureau of Land Management, which controls 274,000 acres in South Dakota.
POLITICS
Mix 97-3

South Dakota Students Receive Military Service Academy Appointments

Six South Dakota stand-out students have received a much-anticipated notice for their continuing education. On Wednesday, South Dakota U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson had the honor of announcing the Service Academy appointments. There are five service academies. U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
dakotafreepress.com

Govern with Real Love: Elect Smith for Governor!

Joe 2022-06-21 Great work and message!. Jamie’s message is SPOT ON! Spread Love & Respect across South Dakota. We need a Governor who will work hard for every citizen and I believe that will be Jamie Smith. jim 2022-06-21 Powerful ad. “Love” it!. All Mammal 2022-06-22 Ahh,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Jason Ravnsborg out as South Dakota's attorney general

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. A recap and analysis of the impeachment trial of the state's former attorney general. SDPB's Lee Strubinger joins us from Pierre. Then, the Dakota Political Junkies offer analysis...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Upcoming South Dakota Event Getting Negative National Attention

An upcoming South Dakota event is generating some controversy online, six weeks before it is scheduled to take place. The inaugural Canton Civil War Days are set for August 13-14 on a 20-acre plot of land on the western edge of the city, but some are questioning why the event is even happening in an area that wasn't even a city during the Civil War.
CANTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

There’s no air conditioning for impeachment trial

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Short sleeves might, by necessity, be the “in” look Tuesday at the South Dakota Capitol, as the impeachment trial for suspended state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg begins on summer’s first morning in a Senate chamber that lacks air-conditioning. Overhead chandeliers that are...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

S.D. Gaming Commission looks at the underage issue

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law prohibits anyone under age 21 from participating in gaming in Deadwood. But the Black Hills city markets to families as a tourism destination, and state regulators have noticed an uptick in underage individuals on establishments’ gaming floors. The South Dakota Commission...
KELOLAND TV

Dairy industry looking gouda in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — June is National Dairy Month, a time to celebrate and honor those working hard in the dairy industry. South Dakota has become a popular destination for those looking to get their start in the dairy industry. The Elliott family moved to Lake Norton from...
AGRICULTURE

