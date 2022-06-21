SD Social Studies Standards Revisions Continue

Minnesota Department of Agriculture is inviting teachers to participate in one of five “Teacher Agriculture Tours.” Sue Knott serves as the Educational Specialist with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. She says agriculture can be woven into a school’s curriculum quite easily. Knott says it is important for teachers to have a better understanding of agriculture, and how it affects all Minnesotans. The first tour began on Tuesday, June 21st, and Knott says it will focus on agriculture and geography, covering both local and global. Knott says the teacher ag tour will also visit an historic apple farm as well as an alfalfa farm. Four other and different tours are planned for the remaining summer months.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO