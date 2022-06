Experiencing arthritis and inflamed joints with age is common among adults, but according to a new study, one routine part of your day could help battle these conditions. Recent research published in Wiley Online Library noted that walking could keep knee pain at bay for those with osteoarthritis. Dr. Grace Hsiao-Wei Lo, an assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and the lead author on the study, says this finding symbolizes "a paradigm shift," as "this highlights the importance and likelihood that interventions for osteoarthritis might be something different, including good old exercise."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO