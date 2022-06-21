Minors: Missions' Leyba, TinCaps' Gasser honored

Two Padres minor leaguers were honored by their leagues on Monday, with Double-A San Antonio’s Domingo Leyba named the Texas League’s player of the week and high Single-A Fort Wayne’s Robert Gasser named the Midwest League’s pitcher of the week.

The 26-year-old Leyba was 11-for-24 with two homers, three doubles and six RBIs for the week.

A minor league free agent signee with 55 games in the majors, Leyba is hitting .273/.372/.409 with five homers, 29 RBIs and three steals at San Antonio while seeing most of his action at second base.

The left-handed Gasser, 23, threw 12 scoreless innings last week for Fort Wayne, capped by seven no-hit innings on Sunday. Gasser struck out 12 and allowed just four hits and three walks for the week.

For the season, Gasser, the 71 st overall pick last summer, is 3-7 with a 4.10 ERA, 80 strikeouts and a 1.21 WHIP in 63 2/3 innings with the TinCaps.

Monday’s scoreboard

ROOKIE ACL PADRES (4-7)

D-backs 9, Padres 4: 2B Rosman Verdugo (1.059 OPS) hit his second homer and CF Samuel Zavala (.600 OPS) went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIS. RF Joshua Mears (.881 OPS) doubled in a run. RHP Walki Lezan (0-1, 19.50) allowed six runs in one-third of an inning in relief in the loss.

ROOKIE DSL PADRES (8-5)

White Sox 11, Padres 10: 3B Maikol Munoz (.854 OPS) drove in four runs on four hits, including his first homer and his first triple. He finished a double shy of the cycle. DH Estiven Giron (1.489 OPS) drove in three runs on three hits, including a double and a triple. LF Jose Sanabria (.794 OPS) and C Oswaldo Linares (.774 OPS) both had two hits. RHP Angel Garza (3-1, 4.70) allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings in relief in the loss.

Note: The Padres' four full-season affiliates were off.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .