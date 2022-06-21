ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

Conshohocken’s Product Investigations seeking men and women with sensitive scalp and use dandruff shampoo for study

 3 days ago

Product Investigations, Inc. is a unique business located in Conshohocken. The company is a third-party clinical research laboratory...

For Rent | 738 Clover Lane | Plymouth Meeting | Binnie Bianco Team

Adam Ferraioli of Binnie Bianco Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for rent at 738 Clover Lane in Plymouth Meeting. For additional details, click here. This Cozy & Modern Solid Brick Plymouth Valley Rancher Has A Gorgeous Large Fully Fenced Yard, Updated Kitchen With All Stainless Appliances, Laundry Room, Dining Room, & Large Living Room. Harwood Floors Throughout, An Additional Room Where The Laundry is Hidden By Closet Doors, Could Be Used As An Office or Playroom. Large Windows Throughout The Entire Home, Bringing In Lots Of Natural Lighting. Two Spacious Bedrooms, Both Have Closets, Bigger Bedroom Has A Double Closet With Organizers. Full Hall Bath With Tub/Shower Duo, & Hall Linen Closet. Additional Closet Space in The Dining Room, Located Off Of The Kitchen. Glass Sliding Door Off Of The Dining Room, Takes You To The Large Backyard & There Is Also An Enclosed Patio Space, Perfect For Relaxing During Summer Nights, & Staying Free & Clear Of Bug Bites. Enter Through The Side Entrance, Directly Off Of The 3 Car Driveway, But Also Have The Ability To Greet Guests At The Front Door. Greeted With Large Living Room, Bay Windows, Fireplace & Large Coat Closet. Detached Garage Perfect For Storage. Pets Are Allowed, Breed & Weight Restrictions Do Apply. Tenant is Responsible For All Utilities & The Snow. Landlord Pays Trash & Takes Care Of The Lawn. No Smoking Allowed.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Witchcraft store coming to Conshohocken

Witch’s Way Craft, which is currently an online new-age holistic gift shop, has signed a lease for the space at 320 Fayette Street in Conshohocken. The owner, Lily Amberg, has been a practicing witch for 17 years. She is currently attempting to raise $5,000 through a fundraising campaign on Indiegogo.com to make some renovations to the space and cover the permits, etc.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Conshohocken, PA
Conshohocken, PA
Conshohocken, PA
Woman drove into Old Navy’s doors at Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting

If you were at the Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting on Monday, June 20th in the late afternoon you may have witnessed someone drive a car into the front door of Old Navy. In the police complaint, the investigating officer found that a 22-year-old Norristown woman had attempted to strike her mother with the vehicle before going up onto the curb and hitting the building. The mother and a passerby were slightly struck by the vehicle.
John F. Stewart Conshohocken, PA

He was born in Philadelphia, Pa on January 7, 1951, the son of the late Richard J. and Frances T. (Hillesheim) Stewart. John has been living in Conshohocken since 1976, formerly of the Roxborough section of Philadelphia where he was born and raised. He was a member of St. Matthew’s...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Brandon Dixon Philadelphia, PA

This obituary was republished with permission from the Philadelphia Obituary Project, which honors lives taken by homicide. A talented athlete, Brandon Dixon grew up playing basketball and football on the west side of Germantown. But the summer after his freshman year, his mother Lisa Dixon moved the family to Plymouth Meeting in Montgomery County over concerns about increasing crime in the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

