Austin, IN

Southern Indiana man arrested on several counts of child molestation

By Izzy Karpinski
Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana man was arrested by Indiana State Police (ISP) on several counts of child molestation. Investigators say the mother of the victim contacted...

fox59.com

wdrb.com

No foul play suspected in death of man found in southern Indiana creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No foul play is suspected in the death of a man found in a southern Indiana creek. The Seymour Police Department said in an update on Thursday that an autopsy found no foul play in the death of 50-year-old James Gravette. The department said investigators found...
SEYMOUR, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Man Arrested for Substantial Amount of Drugs

June 22, 2022, Madison Police arrested William Preston Thomas 73, Madison, Indiana, for level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine, level 5 felony for operating a motor vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, and a class B misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. Thomas was stopped by Officer Graham Heffelfinger, who had prior knowledge of Thomas' driving status, near the intersection of Main and Mulberry Streets. The subsequent search of Thomas' person found him to be in possession of approximately 56.8 grams of methamphetamine. This substantial amount enhances Thomas' possession charge to the Level 3 felony status.
MADISON, IN
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dead in Ripley County crash, ISP says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead Thursday night after a crash in southeast Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. It happened around 9 p.m. on IN-129 near Denham Road in Ripley County, says ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. No word on what happened or whether anyone else was injured. ISP...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after punching man in the face

MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested when Mitchell Police officers were called to a home in the 120 block of East Deckard Drive after a report of a domestic fight. When police arrived at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, they spoke to a male who was visibly upset and had swelling above his right eye.
MITCHELL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Greene Co. asked to be on the lookout for gas thieves

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As if gas prices weren’t enough to stress about, now there’s a new concern for drivers in one Wabash Valley county, gas thieves. Across Greene County, there have been an increased number of gas siphoning incidents. Last week, the Bloomfield Police Department announced they had received reports of fuel being […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Greencastle man arrested on Lawrence County warrant on an attempted murder charge

PUTNAM CO. – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Indiana State Trooper Colton Maynor located a male suspect that was wanted on an attempted murder warrant out of Lawrence County. At approximately 10:30 a.m., Trooper Colton Maynor was attempting to locate William Blackwell, 40, of Greencastle, who was wanted on multiple criminal charges on an active warrant out of Lawrence County. Trooper Maynor located a vehicle that Blackwell was known to operate in an apartment complex in Greencastle.
GREENCASTLE, IN
wbiw.com

Additional information released on attempted murder arrest

BEDFORD – The probable cause affidavit has been released on William Blackwell’s attempted murder charge. According to Bedford Police, on June 15, 2022, at 12:52 a.m., officers were dispatched to 1213 7th Street after a report of a verbal domestic. While en route to the address, Bedford Dispatch advised that a second call was received by a female reporting that she needed an ambulance for a male that was bleeding from the head from a fight. The female hung up the phone and did not provide any additional information.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Two women arrested after dispute over a phone

MITCHELL – Two women were arrested Wednesday when Mitchell Police officers were called to Persimmon Park Apartments after a report of a battery at 6:07 p.m. Police were told the fight was between two women and they were currently separated. When officers arrived they spoke to 50-year-old Monica Ely...
MITCHELL, IN
wvih.com

Louisville Man Indicted For Murder

A Louisville man has been indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury for a DUI crash that killed an University of Kentucky student last November. Joseph Siami was charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault, one count of criminal mischief, one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence and one count of speeding 26 miles per hour or greater.
WLKY.com

Autopsy report released for Shively toddler that died in March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State medical examiners have concluded their investigation into the cause of death for a Shively toddler who died in March. According to the autopsy, the cause of death for 21-month-old Lenix Stanciel is undetermined. Medical examiners found no signs of disease of lethal trauma during the...
SHIVELY, KY
953wiki.com

Jefferson County WOMAN SENTENCED TO 12 YEARS ON METH CHARGE

Jefferson County, Indiana (June 21, 2022) – A Madison woman was sentenced Wednesday, June 15th in Jefferson County Circuit Court to 12 years on a Level 2 felony charge of dealing methamphetamine, said Prosecutor David R. Sutter. Katherine J. Lunsford, also known as Katherine “Kati” Mahoney, 37, received a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Body found in southern Indiana creek; investigation underway

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana are investigating after a body was found in a small creek. According to the Seymour Police Department, the body was found around 1:15 p.m. on June 17 in a creek on the east of the Burkart Boulevard bridge. When officers arrived, they...
SEYMOUR, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bubbling mineral springs in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Trinity Springs in Martin County is so small you might drive through it and not even know it, but that was not always the case. “At one time, there were multiple hotels and the site of one of them is also called the Mustering Elm Park” said Martin County Historian […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

2 killed in an early morning crash on Grade Lane in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two are dead after a fatal crash on Grade Lane in Louisville. Around 2:45 Friday morning, the LMPD responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 6700 block of Grade Lane. Early investigations show that a passenger vehicle was southbound on Grade Lane between Fern Valley Road...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after failing to return a vehicle

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped a man driving a reported stolen vehicle on Woodsferry Road. The driver, 26-year-old Skylar Schofield pulled the white Ford Ranger into a driveway at 999 Woodsferry Road. The vehicle had been reported stolen at 11:56 a.m. and Schofield had taken the vehicle without permission.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after hitting golf balls at home and vehicles

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 6280 block of SandPit Road after a report of a man hitting golf balls toward the caller’s property and causing damage to the caller’s vehicles and residence.
BEDFORD, IN

